"That’s rubbish," "You’re out of your mind" - Fans don't believe claim that The Rock doesn't care if he's booed or cheered

WWE fans aren't believing the claim that The Rock doesn't care if he gets booed.

The Great One has been receiving massive backlash on social media ever since he seemingly took Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 spot. Dave Meltzer of WOR recently claimed that the veteran doesn't care one bit if he gets cheered or booed. Check out his comments below:

“Here's the deal with him (The Rock). He doesn't care if he's booed or cheered. I promise you, he doesn't care. His validation is based on purely one thing, and that's box office, that's purely revenue, that's it. I know like, boo, cheer, whatever. It’s like, did it draw a sellout? This was gonna draw a sellout either way, but is the interest level in the product up? And if the interest level in the product's up then that's the goal. The goal at the end of the day is interest in the product.”

Expand Tweet

Meltzer's comments quickly went viral on wrestling Twitter, garnering tons of reactions. Most fans didn't believe Meltzer's claim, judging by the reactions online on social media.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran praises The Rock for putting him over

The Brahma Bull never had issues putting others over during his peak in WWE. He lost two WrestleMania main events to Stone Cold Steve Austin, lost WrestleMania 16's main event to Triple H, and put over many stars who needed the wins more than him.

His biggest loss came on an episode of WWE RAW in early 2003, on The road to WrestleMania XIX. He had been feuding with The Hurricane for a while at that point, and it led to a singles match on the red brand. Courtesy Austin's interference, he lost to The Hurricane in quite possibly the biggest upset of all time. Here's what The Hurricane said about the win while talking with Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone:

"The Rock pushed to put me over. It was The Rock's idea. There might have been some other people that weighed on it, but there were a lot of people in higher positions that did not want The Rock to lose, going into WrestleMania with Steve Austin. But Rock pushed for it, he thought it would be okay, he thought it would be a 'shock the world' type of thing."

A lot has certainly changed over the course of the past few days. The WWE legend is getting heavily booed by fans who want to see Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Do you believe Dave Meltzer's claim? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE