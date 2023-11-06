"That's on Triple H!" - WWE Universe disgusted by Roman Reigns' reported schedule after Crown Jewel 2023

Members of the WWE Universe recently took to Twitter disgusted over Roman Reigns' reported schedule after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Reigns made his much-awaited return during the SmackDown Season Premiere last month, and started a feud with LA Knight. The duo confronted each other several times before locking horns at Crown Jewel on November 4, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. However, The Tribal Chief emerged victorious with some help from his Bloodline teammates.

According to several reports, this might be Roman Reigns' last match of 2023 as he is probably set to miss Survivor Series and the rest of the shows this year. You can read more about it here.

WrestleOps recently took to Twitter to post about this update, and asked fans how they felt after knowing this.

The WWE Universe quickly noticed the post and started pouring in their thoughts in the replies.

Most Twitter users were not happy to learn that Roman Reigns will possibly miss Survivor Series, and one of them blamed Triple H for it. Some wanted his title reign to end soon as they believed he should show up in every PLE.

You can check out fans' reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Roman Reigns sent a message after defending his title at WWE Crown Jewel

Reigns took to Twitter after successfully defending the Universal Championship against LA Knight at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

The Tribal Chief wrote that he was untouchable, and flaunted that he is still the Undisputed Universal Champion.

"Untouchable. #AndStill #WWECrownJewel," wrote Reigns.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Some fans now believe Reigns should drop his title if he is not there week after week to defend it. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for The Tribal Chief's future in the company.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns potentially missing Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here