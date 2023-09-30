"That ship has sailed" - Fans want WWE Hall of Famer to "stay retired" following major tease

Fans have seen many WWE Hall of Famers make their in-ring return in recent years. Brie Bella recently took to Instagram to tease a potential return to the ring, and the same hasn’t been met with the best response from fans.

Brie Bella last competed in a full-fledged match on the October 8, 2018, episode of Monday Night RAW. She partnered with Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey to defeat Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan (The Riott Squad).

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the ring at last year’s Royal Rumble match, where she lasted nearly 20 minutes and eliminated three superstars, but hasn’t had a singles match in over five years.

A fan recently asked her whether she would return to wrestling during a Q&A session on Instagram stories. Brie Bella replied that she would like to return to the ring once her son grows older.

The answer wasn’t received well, as some fans do not want to see the Hall of Famer back in the ring. Many pointed out that she has already faced most of the dream opponents she named and should stay retired now.

Brie Bella’s husband, Bryan Danielson, is currently working as a top performer for AEW. She could head to the company for a short run to take on some of the opponents she has named.

However, the women’s division of both WWE and AEW has developed well over the past few years. Fans want to see new talent get a push and work with some of the bigger names in the companies.

Brie Bella has named a few wrestlers outside WWE whom she wants to face

Nikki and Brie Bella made a name for themselves in WWE. The Hall of Famers have done a lot to help build the women’s division of the company.

Brie has made it clear that she would like to return to the ring someday and has even name-dropped a few stars against whom she wants to have dream matches. Check out what she wrote during her Instagram stories Q&A session:

"I will… waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker….. love to go wrestle [Trinity]… Can’t wait to see her and Mickey in action….. first on my list is The IIconics… wrestle them in Australia would be amazing!" Bella wrote.

Most of the stars she has named work outside of WWE. That could take Brie to IMPACT Wrestling or AEW, where she could have a short run to compete in some big matches.

Do you want to see the WWE Hall of Famer return to the ring? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.