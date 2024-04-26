"That s*cks man," "NOOOOO" - Fans react to disappointing update on Dominik Mysterio after "freak accident"

WWE fans are heartbroken over a Dominik Mysterio update that's bound to be a big blow to The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley recently vacated her Women's World Title after suffering a legitimate injury while being attacked by Liv Morgan on RAW. Now, Dominik is all set to take time off due to an injury as well. The Judgment Day member will undergo the "Tommy John" surgery, a procedure done to repair the ulnar collateral ligament. Dave Meltzer described the injury as a result of a "freak accident" on WWE RAW. Mysterio seemingly got injured during his RAW outing with Andrade.

Here's what the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's report stated, leaving fans heartbroken:

"[Dominik Mysterio] will be undergoing Tommy John surgery on his elbow which for a baseball pitcher means at least nine months out. Since he doesn’t have to throw pitches hard, his recovery time would probably be a little shorter. As of right now, the plan would be to keep him as a television character while recovering."

Wrestling Twitter was soon abuzz with sad reactions to the big update about Dominik Mysterio. Check out a bunch of reactions below:

"9 months is crazy bro I hope he has a speedy recovery," wrote this fan.

"omg wishing him a healthy recovery," posted another.

Dominik Mysterio has been one of WWE's biggest heel stars for a while now

Back in 2020, Dominik made his WWE debut at SummerSlam. He lost to Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and received a lot of praise for his performance that night. Dominik's babyface run didn't do much for him, but things took a turn for the better when he finally turned heel at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Dirty Dom joined The Judgment Day soon after kicking off a memorable run. His on-screen chemistry with Rhea Ripley has been a big hit with the WWE Universe for about two years now. Fans love to boo Mysterio and can't wait to see both Dominik and Ripley make their big returns to WWE TV in the near future.

