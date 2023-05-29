"That title reign is coming to an end" - WWE Universe reacts to Jey Uso's comment after The Bloodline collapses

At WWE Night of Champions, The Bloodline collapsed, courtesy of Jimmy Uso, who betrayed Roman Reigns.

On Instagram, WWE shared photos from the show, once again highlighting Jimmy's actions. Jey Uso reacted with a three-word comment, and the WWE Universe has now responded to the SmackDown star's message.

Fans on social media took note of Jey's comment, claiming that the former tag team champion will have his moment at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user suggested that Jey wanted his family to stick together amid all the recent tension.

Check out Jey's comment on Instagram:

H2Z @H2ZFatJedi pau @316REIGNS jey’s comment jey’s comment 💔 https://t.co/fsDECT3JoW Roman can look at the bright side in all of this he’s still undisputed champion. That’s still good right?…right? twitter.com/316reigns/stat… Roman can look at the bright side in all of this he’s still undisputed champion. That’s still good right?…right? twitter.com/316reigns/stat…

SwaydayWrestling @SwaydayWrestlin @316REIGNS Roman about to have Jey turn on Jimmy, but in the end it’ll be the only way Jey could protect his brother from Roman, before he takes him out himself @316REIGNS Roman about to have Jey turn on Jimmy, but in the end it’ll be the only way Jey could protect his brother from Roman, before he takes him out himself 👀

Wrestleez @Wrestleez @316REIGNS Jey just wanted everything to be okay, and he just wants to keep his family all together @316REIGNS Jey just wanted everything to be okay, and he just wants to keep his family all together

Carlos Carnalla @warzo678544 @316REIGNS Nah he’s waiting for his moment at money in the bank @316REIGNS Nah he’s waiting for his moment at money in the bank

In the main event of Night of Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens successfully defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Reigns and Sikoa.

They won the title by beating The Usos at WrestleMania 39 and have already defended it against the now-former champions on an episode of SmackDown.

By the looks of it, Zayn and Owens' feud with The Bloodline is finally over. Reigns is now expected to focus on his faction, which seemingly crumbled in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief will also host a celebration on SmackDown after completing 1,000 days as Universal Champion.

Jacob Fatu seemingly reacts to The Bloodline's collapse

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jacob Fatu, a member of the Anoa'i family, seemingly reacted to The Bloodline's collapse.

Shortly after Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns, Fatu took to social media to share a photo of himself with The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Interestingly enough, there has been subtle tension between Sikoa and Reigns, especially after The Tribal Chief accidentally bumped into The Enforcer.

Fatu also used the 'blood drop emoji' on his Instagram post, a symbol synonymous with Reigns' faction since its inception a few years ago.

Is Jacob Fatu possibly teasing a reunion with his family in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

