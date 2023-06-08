"THATS WHY HES THE GOAT" - WWE fans amazed by Bloodline member's backstage story about John Cena

The Wiseman of The Bloodline Paul Heyman recently shared a facilitating backstage story about John Cena. WWE fans were amazed and took to Twitter to shower praises on The Leader of the Cenation.

Cena made his WWE television debut on the 27 June, 2002, episode of SmackDown, where he answered Kurt Angle's open challenge. The former WWE Champion lost by a pinning combination but became a fan favorite.

In a tweet by Wrestle Ops, Paul Heyman revealed that John Cena never wanted any recognition for his work with the Make-A-Wish foundation. Cena just wanted to do it and he was a hero for that. Paul also revealed that Vince McMahon had to sit down with Cena for a chat.

“He never wanted to exploit it. He never wanted recognition for it. He wanted to just do it. That’s a hero,” said Heyman. [H/T Wrestle Ops]

Under the Tweet, fans commented and appreciated the superstar. Here is what they had to say:

One fan wrote that they believe Heyman's words about Cena as he used to stay back at Make-A-Wish and play video games, have dinner with families, and spent time with special kids for whom Cena meant the world.

I believe him. This man used to stay back and play video games and have dinner with families, long after the cameras were gone. No one asked him to, he just genuinely loved spending time with special kids for whom Cena meant the world. A real life superhero in my book

A fan wrote that Cena was the epitome of "integrity" and is the GOAT of pro wrestling.

Dude is the epitome of "integrity". No one is better. He is THE GOAT of pro wrestling.

Another fan wrote that is why Cena is the GOAT.

One fan wrote that some things go beyond selling tickets and merchandise, no other wrestler in history has developed a bond as strong as Cena did with his fans.

Somethings go beyond selling tickets and merchandise, there has never been a wrestler in history that developed a bond as strong as he did with his fanbase. Not Hogan, not Austin not Rock but John Cena connected with his fans

Another wrote that John Cena is easily the most wholesome wrestler in history.

One fan wrote that John Cena was one of the top five nicest human beings on the planet.

John Cena's WrestleMania 39 entrance featured Make-A-Wish kids

The former United States Champion's WrestleMania 39 entrance was a special one as he brought along a bunch of Make-A-Wish kids before facing Austin Theory for a match. Cena, later on, said that the idea behind the entrance came from WWE.

Cena failed to win the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory delivered a low blow to his childhood idol which led to him hitting the veteran with his finisher A-Town Down for the win.

Cena is regarded as the GOAT by many fans and wrestlers as well. In his time at the Stamford-based promotion, Cena won numerous titles. Including WWE Championship a whopping 13 times, the United States Championship five times, and World Heavyweight Championship three times.

Do you believe John Cena is the GOAT?

