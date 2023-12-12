"The 2024 Rumble winner ladies and gentlemen" - WWE Universe erupts as 6 ft 2 in star declares his entry into Royal Rumble match

The WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event has just got bigger as CM Punk has officially declared his entry into the traditional 30-man Royal Rumble match next year.

The Straight Edge Superstar dropped the bombshell announcement on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The 45-year-old stalwart appeared in the same building last night where he walked out of WWE almost a decade ago.

He cut a passionate promo before officially signing an exclusive contract with the red brand. Soon after, Seth "Freakin" Rollins rained on CM Punk's parade. The Visionary didn't mince words when he lashed out at The Second City Saint for abandoning and slandering World Wrestling Entertainment for nearly ten years.

Rollins said the Stamford-based promotion was his home now, and he would do everything in his power to protect it from CM Punk. The Visionary reminded Punk that this was his last chance and he'd expose him for the fraud that he was.

The Voice of the Voiceless responded by saying he would enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match and vowed to come after The Architect's World Heavyweight Championship.

The WWE Universe is convinced that CM Punk will win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match and book his berth in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk hasn't wrestled under the WWE umbrella for almost 10 years

CM Punk tipped to face top WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40 by veteran

CM Punk acknowledged Roman Reigns upon his return to SmackDown's "Tribute to the Troops" special, teasing a future program between the two stalwarts.

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently pitched the idea of a three-way match pitting Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns against each other at The Show of Shows next year:

"Now, you have the third guy to be talked about, which is Roman Reigns. This is what leads me to believe that Punk is going to work in some capacity against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania [40]. Will it be a three-way between Cody, Reigns, and Punk? Will it be a four-way Rollins, Cody, Reigns, and Punk? That makes it extremely interesting."

The American Nightmare was the first superstar to declare his entry into the Royal Rumble match. Will Rhodes repeat the history and set his sights on Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Only time will tell.

