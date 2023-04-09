"The 4 Harassmen," "Hushmoney INC" - Fans go wild as Donald Trump spotted with two fellow WWE Hall of Famers at UFC 287

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 was held on April 8, 2023, and three WWE Hall of Famers were spotted at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

UFC 287 saw Israel Adesanya knockout Alex Pereira for the Middleweight Championship in the biggest fight of the night. Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal also had a memorable fight that was ultimately won by the former.

During the event, three Hall of Famers were spotted at the show enjoying the VIP experience alongside UFC President Dana White. Former US President Donald Trump, Mike Tyson, and Kid Rock were seen sitting together at the event.

Ryan Satin shared a photo of the trio, prompting his followers to name the group to have some fun.

"Name this music group"

Fans on Twitter went wild in the comments and reacted with some iconic names fitting for the stars in the photo.

Check out the tweets below:

In 2012, D-Generation X inducted Mike Tyson into the WWE Hall of Fame. Donald Trump was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon in 2013. Meanwhile, Kid Rock joined them when Triple H inducted him in 2018.

WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump received a grand welcome at UFC 287

Earlier this month, Endeavor acquired the majority of shares in WWE. The company also owns the UFC. The deal, estimated to be worth US $9.3 billion, will merge the two promotions. However, both WWE and the UFC will continue to operate as separate divisions of the new company.

The Miami crowd welcomed Donald Trump with roaring applause at UFC 287. It went on to show just how much fans in Miami still love the former US President. Mike Tyson also got up on his feet to welcome Trump to the event.

His appearance at the event possibly had some campaign motifs for the 2024 elections. He is also a longtime UFC fan and shares a close bond with Dana White. Trump helped UFC stage shows during the pandemic era when he was the president.

