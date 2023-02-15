"The baby grew up to be Bobby Lashley" - WWE fans can't get over Brock Lesnar tricking a kid on RAW

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar recently had an adorable interaction with a young fan on RAW before Elimination Chamber.

Lesnar is enjoying his run as a top babyface, and fans are loving this free-going version of The Beast. He appeared on this week's RAW to sign the contract for his match against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber.

During his entrance, Brock Lesnar spotted an adorable young fan wearing an Honorary Uce t-shirt next to the barricade. The Beast stopped to interact with the fan and gave him his hat.

A few seconds later, Brock Lesnar took the hat back from the kid as the crowd burst into laughter. You can watch the full video here:

The incident immediately took social media by storm as WWE fans hailed Lesnar for creating an incredible memory for the kid. Many jumped at the opportunity to make jokes about how the young fan will be in a video package 15 years from now.

Others joked about the child coming back for his revenge a few years later. Some also saw the chance to take digs at Bobby Lashley.

The WWE Universe specifically credited Brock Lesnar for having fun with his creative freedom. But they also noted how Lesnar took back his hat because he is a heel at heart.

Below are some of the best reactions to Brock Lesnar's meeting with a young fan on RAW:

★ᴿᵃᶠᵃᵉˡ★ @DarkAngelRafael @WWE @BrockLesnar LMAO!!! A bit of the heel Brock at the end. Good stuff. 🤠 @WWE @BrockLesnar LMAO!!! A bit of the heel Brock at the end. Good stuff. 🤠

francesca @beckysbiceps I'm screaming at Brock Lesnar just wanting to see how a little kid looks in his cowboy hat just for the banter and then taking his hat back I'm screaming at Brock Lesnar just wanting to see how a little kid looks in his cowboy hat just for the banter and then taking his hat back 😭😭 https://t.co/f0xn3TEHOZ

WWE fans react to Brock Lesnar interacting with a young fan on RAW (via Instagram)

Bobby Lashley outsmarts Brock Lesnar before WWE Elimination Chamber

Lesnar had the upper hand in his feud with Bobby Lashley, but the latter outsmarted his rival on RAW before Elimination Chamber. The All Mighty brought 12 security guards with him and refused to sign the contract until it was done on his terms.

He tricked Lesnar into coming after him, forcing The Beast to battle with the security guards. Bobby Lashley then took advantage and hit Lesnar with a devastating Spear before putting his name on the dotted line.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will square off at Elimination Chamber, but for the first time in this rivalry, The All Mighty has the psychological advantage ahead of their big match. Seeing how Lesnar fights back at the upcoming premium live event will be interesting.

