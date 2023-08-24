"The Bloodline feels done", "It's time to wrap this sh*t up" - WWE Universe polarized on major change to Roman Reigns' faction

Roman Reigns slowly and steadily built up The Bloodline in WWE over the course of two years for his own personal vanity. Nearly every title match of The Tribal Chief's monumental run has involved some interference by his family members.

In 2023, The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank signaled the end is nigh for Reigns' faction. While Jimmy Uso costing Jey Uso did not translate to the former's return to the group, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are still on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's side.

Where does Roman Reigns go from here? There are rumors of Jey Uso getting another shot at The Tribal Chief's title. But what about after that? Will there be new members added to The Bloodline?

The polarizing reaction to that question has been interesting, so we have collected a couple of them. New potential members include Zilla Fatu, who was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T in Reality of Wrestling. Two other major players considered were IMPACT Wrestling star and Jimmy Uso's wife, Trinity Fatu, and Major League Wrestling star Jacob Fatu.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Reactions from the wrestling world on more members possibly being added to The Bloodline in the future

A few noted that Tribal Combat was a good opportunity to introduce the Samoan family to WWE TV, but now that train has left the station. The bout between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at The Biggest Party of the Summer was an average affair, according to many.

"No. It's time to wrap this sh*t up," one Twitter user echoed the sentiment of a section of the fanbase.

Be that as it may, WWE fans are still looking forward to Jacob Fatu potentially making the move to the global juggernaut. Many believe the independent Samoan wrestler is better off either as a tag team with Solo Sikoa or with a vendetta against Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso was recently spotted with Jacob Fatu after quitting WWE

His loss to The Head of the Table at WWE SummerSlam may have been too much to handle, but Jey Uso felt his twin brother's betrayal during Tribal Combat as the final nail in the coffin.

"Main Event" Jey Uso announced two weeks ago that he has quit the blue brand, and the company altogether. Furthermore, he was spotted with Jacob Fatu on social media. The photo was shared by MLW star Juicy Finau.

"SOUTH PACIFIC SAVAGES BEEN USO APPROVED" wrote Finau.

It seems a section of the viewers feel The Bloodline Saga has run its course. Moreover, there are fans of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes who are still rooting for him to capture the biggest prize in the company.

Check out Trinity Fatu sharing a post on social media featuring Jimmy Uso - who is slated to return this Friday night - and other members of The Bloodline here.

What are your thoughts on Jacob Fatu or even Zilla Fatu, or any other member of the Samoan Family, joining The Bloodline on television down the line? Sound off in the comments section below!

