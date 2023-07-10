"The Bloodline is no longer the best long term storytelling in WWE" - Resurfaced video of 40-year-old megastar with Triple H stuns fans

WWE fans were stunned after watching a resurfaced video of Triple H from 2014 with LA Knight.

The 40-year-old star is one of the most over-stars in WWE right now, and fans want to see the megastar become a champion soon. He was also the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, however, the Stamford-based promotion had other plans, as Damian Priest won the briefcase.

Recently a fan posted a video in which LA Knight can be seen shouting "YEAH!" when Triple H asked the superstars featured in the video if they were ready. The fan wrote that he can't believe that this video exists.

"I can't believe this exists. LA Knight shouted "YEAH!" during Triple H's workout DVD in 2014."

You can check out the video below:

Fans were stunned after watching the video and started commenting on the post.

Check out the reactions below:

One fan thinks that The Bloodline is not the best long-term storyline after watching LA Knight's video.

One fan made a funny comment and wrote Triple H must be thinking, who said that "YEAH!"

One user wrote that LA Knight might really be the GOAT.

Another fan hailed the former Million Dollar Champion as a future WWE Champion.

One fan was shocked that a Triple H workout DVD existed, and they love that LA Knight has stayed the same.

Another fan wrote that they did these workouts years ago but never knew it was Knight in the video.

Dutch Mantell said that WWE star LA Knight will get the big push after Triple H's statement following Money in the Bank

WWE held a press conference after MITB live event, in which Triple H addressed that LA Knight did not win the briefcase because the Stamford-based promotion has bigger plans ahead for the megastar.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said that he and the fans were satisfied with The Game's comments about LA Knight's future.

"I'm gonna take you back to Triple H's statement. This kind of appeases me a little bit; it appeases a lot of fans. The story never ends. So just because they didn't do it now, and people took that as, 'Oh, he's not going to get the big push.' He will. LA Knight is over, which is kind of mind-blowing, thinking about how he started with the Maximum Male Models," said Dutch Mantell.

Fans want to see the former Million Dollar Champion win a championship soon. Only time will tell what the promotion has in store for the megastar.

What do you think WWE has planned for LA Knight? Let us know in the comments section below.

