"The Bloodline doing a run-in" - Wrestling world reacts to Cody Rhodes possibly handing Solo Sikoa his first pinfall loss

Cody Rhodes will be in action against Solo Sikoa on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

This past Monday night on RAW, Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Sikoa. During the face-off, he made a bold claim by suggesting that Sikoa wasn't "ready."

In the lead-up to the match, a tweet suggested that Rhodes might hand Sikoa his first pinfall loss when they cross paths. The Enforcer is yet to be pinned or submitted since moving up to the main roster.

However, most fans think otherwise, claiming that The Bloodline will interfere in the match and prevent Sikoa from potentially suffering a loss.

Joshua Neil Ortiz @TooSweetMeBro @AdamGoldberg28 I doubt it I expect it will end in a no-contest with The Bloodline doing a run-in. With Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens making the save so the show can go off the air with them brawling leading into WrestleMania weekend. @AdamGoldberg28 I doubt it I expect it will end in a no-contest with The Bloodline doing a run-in. With Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens making the save so the show can go off the air with them brawling leading into WrestleMania weekend.

LightattheEnd @SBerger77 @AdamGoldberg28 Nah, bloodline gang attack when looks like Solo going to lose. KO/Sami make save setting up main event trio match up @AdamGoldberg28 Nah, bloodline gang attack when looks like Solo going to lose. KO/Sami make save setting up main event trio match up

Xanm @xuqzzs @AdamGoldberg28 He’s not gon be a dq due to usos leading to 6man tag usos solo vs Rhodes Sami ko @AdamGoldberg28 He’s not gon be a dq due to usos leading to 6man tag usos solo vs Rhodes Sami ko

On SmackDown, The American Nightmare continued his winning run as he defeated Ludwig Kaiser. Shortly afterward, he was interrupted by Sikoa and Heyman, who laid out the challenge for RAW.

Jim Cornette discussed Cody Rhodes' confrontation with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Jim Cornette recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' confrontation with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette praised Reigns and also questioned where Sikoa would fit into all of this.

"That last promo segment did a great job, again like all this stuff has of selling this issue. Now we got all the principals together. Sami and Owens against the Usos, Cody against Roman. What will Solo do? They've done a brilliant job on this. Both these guys can talk, but Roman was great here."

Rhodes will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

In the lead-up to their highly awaited match, Rhodes and Reigns will cross paths on next week's episode of SmackDown. Before that, this year's Royal Rumble winner will have to go through The Enforcer.

