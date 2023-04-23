"The Bloodline trembling"- Fans react to the prospect of Seth Rollins joining forces with two rising stars after WWE Draft

While The Bloodline may currently be the top faction in WWE, fans believe that Seth Rollins forming a new alliance with Pretty Deadly after the Draft could prove to be tough competition for the heel faction.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson made sporadic appearances across NXT UK before joining the company in 2019. After leaving their mark on the tag team division of NXT UK, the duo made the transition to NXT in early 2022. They did not take long to capture the Tag Team Championship.

The duo have impressed fans and critics alike during their short run in the United States and have been touted as one of the best tag teams in the company. They even had a career-defining feud against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on NXT.

With the WWE Draft making a return this year, many NXT stars are expected to move up to the main roster, including Pretty Deadly. The prospect of the duo joining forces with Seth Rollins upon getting drafted has caused a major buzz in the wrestling world. Many even speculated about a face-off with The Bloodline down the line.

Pretty Deadly has already competed alongside the main roster stars during the house shows, with their work reportedly impressing the higher-ups. The duo also hosted the NXT Stand and Deliver event that took place over the WrestleMania weekend.

Seth Rollins and The Bloodline will be in action at WWE Backlash

WWE is set to return to Puerto Rico for its upcoming premium live event, Backlash. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 and will feature top stars from both RAW and SmackDown.

While Roman Reigns is currently not booked for the event, The Bloodline will be in action in Puerto Rico. Solo Sikoa and The Usos will face off against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match.

Seth Rollins, meanwhile, will face Omos in a singles match. The bout was announced on this week's SmackDown and came as a huge shock to many.

