"The building shook" - Fans compare Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso's betrayal of Roman Reigns

The wrestling world has compared Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso's betrayals of Roman Reigns.

The collapse of The Bloodline began at this year's Royal Rumble when Zayn finally snapped and hit Reigns with a steel chair. Fast forward to the recently concluded Night of Champions premium live event, it was Jimmy's turn to finally respond to The Tribal Chief after weeks of manipulation.

Taking to Twitter, fans compared both betrayals, as the majority claimed that the former Honorary Uce got a bigger reaction than Jimmy.

At Night of Champions, Reigns and Zayn once again crossed paths in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Head of the Table teamed up with Solo Sikoa to unsuccessfully challenge Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The ending to the match saw The Usos accidentally superkick Sikoa before Jimmy hit Reigns with two back-to-back superkicks.

Bully Ray recalled his conversation with Vince McMahon regarding Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns began his career as a member of The Shield before the faction went their separate paths. Reigns was then pushed as a major babyface in the company.

Despite receiving negative reactions from the WWE Universe, the company didn't give up on Reigns' babyface push. However, upon his return during the pandemic, the 38-year-old's character took a complete turn, as he was introduced as The Head of the Table and became the leader of The Bloodline.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE legend Bully Ray recalled his conversation with Vince McMahon regarding Roman Reigns. He said:

"Why Roman? Because Roman is the guy," Bully Ray explained. "Mark [Henry], remember where Vince's office was back in Boston? [...] That's the office that I stood in, when Vince McMahon in 2016 looked me in the eyes and said, 'Bubba, Roman is the guy who is putting food on our table for the next ten years.' That was the moment in time that I knew. This is the guy."

He continued:

"So, me and D-Von went out there that night, and we did everything we possibly could to make it work. It's not about me and D-Von, it's about Roman. Roman over a thousand days. He sits atop the royalty within WWE."

Which betrayal did you like the most, Jimmy Uso's or Sami Zayn's? Sound off in the comments

