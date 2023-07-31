"The champ not the third wheel, WWE gotta remember that" - Fans believe titleholder's booking has been boring and unimaginative

WWE fans are quick to call out the company if they feel something wrong with the creative team's choices. Recently, fans took to Twitter as they believe Asuka's booking has been boring and unimaginative since she became the Women's Champion.

The Empress of Tomorrow won the RAW Women's Title at WWE Night of Champions, where she went in a bout against Bianca Belair. The title was later renamed as the WWE Women's Championship, and Asuka was presented with a brand-new belt.

Since then, fans believe she hasn't been booked properly by the creative team as they think she has been third-wheeling between Charlotte Flair and Belair.

Recently a fan took to Twitter and asked everyone's thoughts on Asuka being the Women's Champion for over 60 days now.

"Asuka has been the WWE Women's Champion for over 60 days. Thoughts on her reign so far?" fan wrote on Twitter.

Asuka has been the WWE Women's Champion for over 60 days. Thoughts on her reign so far?

Fans immediately started commenting on the post. One tweeted that Asuka is the champion and not the third wheel, so WWE should book her better.

A fan tweeted that Asuka's booking has been unimaginative so far. They also wrote that she should pin Charlotte Flair and Bianca together just like Roman Reigns did against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

A fan thinks the current Women's title reign has been boring, and Bianca Belair should have kept the title.

Another fan tweeted that they are happy to see her as a champion but believe she deserves better booking from the company.

One fan tweeted that they feel her title reign has been fun and chaotic. They also believe she has been fun as a champion.

Another fan believes it's all management's fault and thinks Asuka isn't one of the favorites.

Bill Apter believes Charlotte Flair would dethrone Asuka at WWE SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair has been one of the most decorated superstars in WWE. She is looking to add another title to her name as she and Bianca Belair are eyeing the Women's Championship.

Recently in an interview with Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said he believes Charlotte Flair is amazing and would dethrone Asuka at SummerSlam.

"I'm going to go with Charlotte. Yeah, really. I think she is just amazing. The other two are really, really good, but I think Charlotte is going to go up one more plateau," said Apter.

All three women will go against each other in a triple-threat match at The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 5. Fans believe The Queen will add another title to her name.

