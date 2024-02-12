"The Cody crybabies can't take it" - WWE fans lose it after Taylor Swift "acknowledges" Roman Reigns during Super Bowl

Taylor Swift is one of the top names globally but according to WWE fans, even she acknowledged Roman Reigns during the Super Bowl.

Reigns is currently set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 after the latter challenged him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in an attempt to finish his story. Living up to his father's legacy has always been Rhodes' greatest goal and he will be trying to make that come true this year in April, but even getting there will probably be difficult with The Rock having returned and ready to run interference, wanting that match for himself.

The Rock was extremely annoyed with Rhodes challenging Reigns and after there were insults exchanged between the two at the press event, slapped the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner. With him set to appear during WWE SmackDown this week, how things will play out remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Taylor Swift has been in the news recently following the success of her Eras Tour, her win at the Grammys, and the news of her new album. At the same time, she's been in the limelight attending NFL games in which her beau, Travis Kelce, has been playing.

Naturally, she was in attendance at the Super Bowl tonight as well. However, her gesture of standing up and pointing at the sky immediately made WWE fans lose it, with them hilariously saying that she was acknowledging Roman Reigns. The gesture is a familiar one for wrestling fans as they are used to seeing Reigns and other Bloodline members make it.

Expand Tweet

Although she was probably just celebrating during the game, fans took the moment and ran with it, saying that she was acknowledging Roman Reigns and that The Tribal Chief deserved it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans said that Cody Rhodes fans, dubbed by The Rock as 'Cody crybabies' could not take it.

Expand Tweet

Some loved the idea as well, talking about her acknowledging Reigns.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns' future will be determined this week on WWE SmackDown

While Roman Reigns has been in the middle of getting ready for WrestleMania 40, there has been doubt about his opponent for the event. It looked like Cody Rhodes was going to step aside for The Rock to challenge him, but he then decided to use his Royal Rumble win to issue the challenge.

The Rock and Reigns are set to appear on the blue brand this week, as a result of which the future of the title and the event are still in doubt despite the match being made official already.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE