"The only correct answer" - WWE fans hilariously name 51-year-old as their favorite member of The Judgment Day

WWE fans have hilariously named a 51-year-old Superstar as their favorite member of The Judgment Day faction on RAW.

The heel faction has evolved into one of the most powerful factions in the company. The group originally started with former WWE Superstar Edge as their leader, but they betrayed The Rated-R Superstar after Finn Balor joined the faction.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh are the current members of the group on WWE RAW. However, R-Truth made his triumphant return from a torn quad last year at Survivor Series 2023 and believes that he is also a member of the faction, despite being told otherwise several times.

WWE's official X account asked fans today to name their favorite member of the popular stable on RAW.

Even though he's not an official member of the group, wrestling fans overwhelmingly chose R-Truth as their favorite.

R-Truth shares hilarious tribute to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

WWE advertised that R-Truth would have a "special interview" on last night's edition of RAW, but it turned out to be the former United States Champion reminiscing on his time with The Judgment Day that never happened.

In the vignette that aired last night on RAW, the former 24/7 Champion claimed that dreamed of becoming a member of the faction since he was a child. He added that this dream has now come true and edited himself into some of the best moments of the faction so far. The veteran also claimed that JD McDonagh is no longer a part of the group and they are a real family now:

"The doctor held me in his arms, and I looked him in the eyes, and I told him, 'One day I'm going to be in The Judgment Day'. And wouldn't you know it, that dream came true. We've been through a lot together. Money in the Bank, the Women's Royal Rumble, The Judgment Day In Your House. The Judgment Day is an unbreakable bond. Sure, we may argue from time to time. But now that JD (McDonagh) is gone, we are real, real family now", he said. [From 00:14 - 01:19]

R-Truth is determined to be recognized as an official member of the heel faction on RAW. It will be fascinating to see if the 2-time Slammy Award winner ever gets his wish in the weeks ahead on WWE television.

