"The crossovers would be cool" - Fans react to WWE's interest in partnering with surprising company

The WWE Universe has reacted to the company's rumored interest in partnering with a major entertainment company.

It was reported recently that WWE's exclusive negotiations window with Fox and NBC Universal had passed. The media rights for both RAW and SmackDown are up next year, and the company is now free to open negotiations elsewhere.

WrestleVotes took to Twitter recently and stated that the company has a strong interest in partnering with Disney. The massive entertainment company owns ABC, ESPN, FX, Freeform, and National Geographic.

Disney also owns Hulu and has a successful streaming service called Disney +.

"Regarding the TV rights negotiations, there is big time interest from WWE in a Disney partnership. Not to say the other parties involved aren’t enticing, but Disney is viewed as a win win if that’s ultimately the decision," tweeted WrestleVotes.

The WWE Universe reacted positively, with most fans excited about the potential crossovers that could happen between the two companies.

WWE CEO Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger in January

WWE CEO Nick Khan reportedly met with Disney's CEO Big Iger in Los Angeles in January.

Before the promotion merged with UFC's parent company Endeavor to create a new publicly traded company, Nick Khan met with some important figures at the College National Football Championship game.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President James Pitaro on January 9th at the football game at SoFi Stadium in California.

"Nick Khan was in Los Angeles when I was in Los Angeles. [He] went to the football game Monday night, so he wasn't at Raw and met with heavy hitters because they went to the College Football Championship game. Bob Iger, Jimmy Pitaro, so I guess those names will ring some bells. They're looking to sell by the middle of the year, JPMorgan is helping them," said Meltzer. [H/T: Cultaholic]

The way fans consume content has changed dramatically over the years, but live entertainment still brings in the ratings. It will be interesting to see what changes would be made to the product if the company ever partnered with Disney in the future.

