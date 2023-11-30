The devastating loss against Gunther could have a serious impact on former Champion, feels ex-WWE writer

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about The Miz's devastating loss against Gunther at Survivor Series.

The Ring General showed his dominance at Survivor Series as he caught The Miz in a Boston Crab, forcing the former WWE Champion to tap out. This victory ensured that he continued the historic run as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

On a recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer mentioned that this was a humbling loss for the A-Lister. He detailed that this could set off the Miz on a road to redemption as he begins a new run as a babyface. Freddie felt that there could be some interesting storyline where Miz was the babyface.

"This loss story-wise for the Miz could help swing him around. Maybe he starts thinking a lot of the stuff Gunther said about him was right and he needs to get back to what made him love this business, to be in professional wrestling. He can have this babyface turn and a babyface run, not at the world championship because he's not there based on his booking. But you could put him in some cool storylines and title picture as a babyface instead of a heel," said Freddie.

The former writer continued:

"They could maintain his smarta*s heel vibe but I just think a loss like that humbles you. If they take advantage of that opportunity, it could be a cool story." [From 14:45 - 15:20]

Expand Tweet

Gunther praised The Miz for his performance

During the post-Survivor Series press conference, Gunther spoke highly about his opponent. He detailed that his initial assessment of The Miz was wrong and the star is a skilled individual in the ring.

"I think he's a guaranteed Hall of Famer down the line. It was a challenge for me because, I mentioned it before, I'm not the typical superstar that is made out of the classic WWE mold. So wanted to have that challenge. I told him last week that I don't think he belongs in the ring and in this sport. He proved today that he does, just not with me. That's what I think," Gunther said.

Expand Tweet

He even predicted that the A-Lister would be a guaranteed Hall of Famer once his career came to an end. It will be interesting to see if this feud with the Intercontinental Champion sets Miz on a babyface run.

Would you like to see The Awesome One as a babyface in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes