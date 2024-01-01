"The disrespect to Roman" - Fans are furious after top WWE Superstar fails to find a place in major top wrestlers list

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest name in wrestling today, who, despite a part-time schedule, remains WWE's biggest draw. As such, many fans are understandably furious after he was omitted from Sports Illustrated's recent list of best wrestlers of 2023.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been at the top for over three and a half years now, and his reign looks in no danger of ending anytime soon. Even at WrestleMania 39, where he was widely expected to lose to Cody Rhodes, The Tribal Chief walked away with the win, with the gold intact across his waist.

While he has wrestled only a handful of matches in the past year, Reigns is still a very big presence on SmackDown. This is why his omission from Sports Illustrated's list of best wrestlers of 2023 has rubbed many fans the wrong way.

The list was topped by Cody Rhodes, followed by Rhea Ripley. It also included some surprising picks, like Trinity grabbing the fourth position.

Expand Tweet

However, it was Roman Reigns' absence from the list that was the most grating for a large section of viewers.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE legend Kurt Angle wants to see a match between Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega

Fans are often guilty of imagining cross-promotion dream matches that rarely see the light of day. Kurt Angle expressed a similar desire on the recent episode of his The Kurt Angle podcast. The WWE legend stated that he would love to see a match for the ages between The Tribal Chief and AEW's Kenny Omega.

However, Angle then confessed that the clash was most likely to never materialize due to Omega and Reigns being in different promotions.

"Well, it's a match that will probably never take place. But I would say Roman Reigns versus Kenny Omega for the world title. Now, I don't think that's ever gonna happen unless Kenny Omega switches over to WWE. [He just signed another contract with AEW] Yeah, so it's probably not gonna happen. But, man, I would love to see that match," he said.

Expand Tweet

The former AEW Champion was ruled out of action after being diagnosed with diverticulitis recently. It was noted that he has a long road ahead to recovery.

What are your thoughts on Sports Illustrated's list? Do you think Roman Reigns should have made it to the rankings? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.