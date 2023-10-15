"The downfall of The Bloodline" - WWE Universe wants a first-time-ever match for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns finally returned to WWE as he appeared last night on SmackDown and went face-to-face with several old and new names in the promotion. Fans recently reacted to a video of Karrion Kross watching The Bloodline, and they want Kross vs. Reigns down the line.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns returned to the show for the first time in two months. The Tribal Chief immediately went after John Cena and LA Knight and handled some old business. Later, Reigns had a staredown with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

During the staredown, Karrion Kross uploaded a video of him watching the entire thing unfold. The Herald of Doomsday was the one who signaled the end of The Bloodline after he returned to the company. Fans want the two stars to finally meet inside the ring for a first-time-ever match.

Check out some of the reactions below:

There are a handful of superstars that Reigns hasn't faced in the promotion ever since he became The Tribal Chief and the Universal Champion. It will be interesting to see when the two collide inside the squared circle.

Karrion Kross says Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is always on his radar

Last year, Karrion Kross and Scarlett were rehired by the new management as they joined Friday Night SmackDown. In the duo's first appearance, Kross attacked Drew McIntyre and teased coming after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

However, the two superstars are yet to cross paths inside the squared circle in WWE. Speaking to USA Insider, Kross said that while he's not feuding with The Tribal Chief, Reigns is always on his radar on Friday Night SmackDown.

"Competing against Roman Reigns for the titles he holds is always on my radar. But there’s a time and place for everything... In the meantime, I am very much about showing the audience moments and stories where we can explore different aspects of the characters they’ve been watching for a very long time. I want to diversify our programming whenever I’m on," said Kross.

After the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it looks like LA Knight could possibly be the one to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It will be interesting to see what the management does next with Karrion Kross.

