"The end of Awesome Truth," "Left a spot for him" - Fans react to Gunther potentially teaming up with major WWE rival

Awesome Truth recently made history on WWE RAW when they became the inaugural World Tag Team Champions of the modern era. Fans believe Gunther and Ilja Dragunov can dethrone the fan-favorite duo if they combine forces on the red brand.

WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia saw numerous titles change hands. Gunther lost his Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn, marking the end of his record-setting 666-day reign. Meanwhile, The Ring General's long-time rival, Ilja Dragunov, was called up to the main roster as part of the 2024 Draft.

On the latest episode of RAW, Dragunov lost to Jey Uso in a one-on-one match. After the contest, The Mad Dragon had a staredown with the Imperium leader. WWE later posted a picture of their interaction on Twitter/X, drawing reactions from many fans. Most viewers wanted to see the two stars form a tag team.

"Let's get that tag team going," a fan wrote.

"These two better have a feud and be in a tag team at some point while they are here…if not, it’s a massive missed opportunity," wrote another fan.

Some viewers wanted Dragunov to join Imperium after Giovanni Vinci's exit.

"New Imperium member," a user wrote.

"Don’t be surprised when Dragunov joins Imperium. Long game here, folks," tweeted another user.

It will be interesting to see what Dragunov does next on the main roster after his shocking loss to Jey Uso.

Gunther comments on potentially adding Ilja Dragunov to Imperium on WWE's main roster

It took years for Ilja Dragunov to reach WWE's main roster, as he had lengthy stints in NXT UK and NXT before being drafted to Monday Night RAW in 2024. Meanwhile, Gunther joined SmackDown in 2022.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Gunther was asked if there were plans to add The Mad Dragon to Imperium once he made it to the main roster. The Ring General didn't shoot down the idea and praised the former NXT Champion's work in the promotion.

"I naturally want him to be where I am, and I think he's somebody that brings out the best in me, and I'm someone that brings out the best in him. I think before it can happen, he has his own way to go, wherever he ends up," said Gunther.

Will Gunther and Dragunov form a tag team and go after the World Tag Team Champions in the coming weeks? Only time will tell.

