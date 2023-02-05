"The end of Toxic Attraction" - Wrestling fans erupt as 21-year-old star defeats every member of a famous tag team during a WWE show

WWE fans went berserk as Roxanne Perez retained her NXT Women's Championship against the Toxic Attraction members.

Surprisingly, Perez is the only woman to defeat every member of the heel faction. Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose was the first member of Toxic Attraction to suffer a loss at the hands of Perez ending her 413-day reign.

Tonight, during NXT Vengeance Day, the champ faced the other two Toxic Attraction members (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) in a triple-threat match for the title. However, Roxanne Perez successfully defended her title in an incredible bout after she put Dolin through the table and Jayne into a Super Pop Rox off-the-top buckle.

The WWE Universe turned wild to watch Perez beat Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of the heel faction.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan shared that the stable might break since Jayne and Dolin failed to defeat Perez in Mandy Rose's absence.

Another fan pointed out how the 21-year-old impacted Toxic Attraction members.

A fan called Roxanne Perez, the future of the company.

Fans appreciated the NXT Women's Champion, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne for putting out a great match.

Another fan referred to the contest as a "banger."

A wrestling fan claimed it was time for the faction to move to the main roster.

Only time will tell if the heel faction goes to the WWE main roster or continues their rivalry with the NXT Women's Champion.

What are your thoughts on Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin's performance during tonight's NXT Vengeance Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 20771 votes