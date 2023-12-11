"The end of Tribal Chief" - Paul Heyman will betray Roman Reigns to align with 26-year-old WWE star, according to fans

Paul Heyman has managed some of the biggest names in WWE during his career, including the current face of the company, Roman Reigns. However, many believe The Wise Man could betray The Tribal Chief for the 'Next big thing.'

The name in question is Bron Breakker. The second-generation star has been making waves in the pro wrestling world since kickstarting his career in 2021. Breakker is already a two-time NXT Champion and one of the most prominent members of the brand.

He showcased his skills at NXT Deadline this past weekend, where he competed in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge. The 26-year-old secured three pinfalls in quick succession but ultimately fell short to Trick Williams, who had four pinfalls to his name.

There have been speculations of Bron Breakker moving up to the main roster as he has seemingly done everything there is to do on the developmental brand. The 26-year-old had a segment with Paul Heyman in October where The Bloodline member hyped him up. Heyman also stood in Breakker's corner for his match against Carmelo Hayes.

While there has been no further development on that front, many believe Heyman could end up betraying Roman Reigns down the line to align with the rising star.

You can view some notable fan reactions below:

Roman Reigns is a marked man in WWE

Roman Reigns is on the hit list of many after being the top star in WWE for over three years. The Tribal Chief recently defeated LA Knight to retain his title. However, The Megastar claimed he still had unfinished business with The Bloodline leader.

Besides Knight, Randy Orton and CM Punk have also hinted at going after The Tribal Chief. While Punk recently namedropped Reigns in his promo, The Legend Killer made it clear that he was back to take down the Bloodline.

The 14-time World Champion has already laid out Jimmy Uso on several occasions. He and Knight defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy in a tag team match last week.

Roman Reigns will return to WWE programming on SmackDown this week, likely to start the build for his match at Royal Rumble 2024. Randy Orton and LA Knight currently look like two potential opponents for him. Many believe the duo could compete in a number one contenders bout to decide who will face The Head of the Table.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.