"The energy in WWE is about to SHIFT" - Fans "sincerely hoping" 20-time champion's rumored return is true

WWE fans have been waiting for the return of 20-time champion Randy Orton for months now. While earlier reports regarding his comeback weren’t encouraging, recent updates have excited fans.

The Viper last competed on the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Matt Riddle to unsuccessfully challenge The Usos to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Orton has been shelved for a year and has undergone back surgery. Earlier reports stated that doctors did not want to see Randy Orton enter the ring again. However, recent reports state that The Viper could return to the squared circle very soon.

It looks like he has recovered from his back injury and is ready to deliver some more RKOs to his opponents.

Kurt Angle (on his The Kurt Angle Show pod) stated that Randy Orton has recovered from back surgery. Goes onto say he thinks "he's gonna come back pretty damn soon". And that "he's doing much better."

Following the update, fans took to Twitter to react to his imminent return to the ring. Most noted that he will likely receive the biggest pop of all time as soon as his music hits.

Check out the reactions below:

It’s no secret that Randy Orton is amongst the greatest heels in WWE history. He has done wonders over the year to build his career and the championships in the company.

The Viper has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns and The Usos. It would be great to see him return at Money in the Bank to attack Reigns, leading to a rivalry between the two men heading into SummerSlam. He could possibly be The Tribal Chief's next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE legend Kurt Angle provided an encouraging update on Randy Orton’s return

Many believed Randy Orton’s career was over, as he hasn’t returned to the ring in over a year. It’s one of the most extended hiatuses the legend has taken from the ring.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently revealed on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, that The Viper has recovered from his back surgery. He added that the 20-time champion is fit to return to the ring again.

"Doing good man. He recovered from his back surgery. He’s, I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes," Angle said.

The Olympic Gold Medalist believes that Orton will return to the ring soon. It could be as early as Money in the Bank or SummerSlam. Fans can hope to see him make a big return at either upcoming Premium Live Event.

Do you think Randy Orton should risk returning to WWE again? Sound off in the comments section below.

