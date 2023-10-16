"The entitlement is crazy," "Messed up on many levels" - WWE Universe roasts fan for calling his wife "ugly" while targeting Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is known as one of the friendliest WWE Superstars by fans. However, a fan recently called him out for an unintentional act and incurred the WWE Universe’s wrath.

Rhodes was part of the WWE Supershow at the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri. He, alongside Jey Uso, defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Imperium and Alpha Academy.

A fan present at the show took to Twitter to target The American Nightmare for a very unintentional act. He stated that Cody Rhodes ignored his wife while taking a photo with a pretty fan at some point in the show.

Rhodes responded to the fan’s tweet and stated that he did so unintentionally as many fans are present to meet the stars, and the security allows them only so much time to hang out with them. However, the WWE Universe believes that Cody did not owe the fan an apology and that the fan in question should be ashamed of how he made fun of his wife to gain attention.

Fans took to Twitter to target the man who indirectly called his wife “ugly” while calling the other girl pretty. They added that the entitlement was crazy.

The American Nightmare has always shown nothing but love to his fans. He is one of the few stars who frequently hand a fan-in-the-crowd memorabilia to take home.

This could serve as a lesson to many who do not realize how difficult being a WWE star can be. The wrestlers are on the road for most of the year and have to put on a brave face to meet their fans, even on their off days.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso entertained fans by hitting a popular WWE move

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after a decent match against Imperium and Alpha Academy in Springfield. Following the bout, Cody and Jey were left in the ring with Alpha Academy.

The two champions agreed to do Otis’ “worm” move if the latter agreed to say “Yeet!” Both parties agreed, and a deal was struck between them to entertain fans.

Otis did the needful, after which Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso did the “worm” each to remind fans of Scotty 2 Hotty. The American Nightmare did not do as good of a job as Jey Uso but earned a great reaction from fans.

It’ll be fun to see Alpha Academy turn heel and go after the Undisputed Tag Team Titles soon. After all, they deserve a good run with the titles.

