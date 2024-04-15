"The face of WWE," "They gonna make him go Stardust again" - Fans react as Cody Rhodes is beaten by 31-year-old star

The WWE Universe reacted to Cody Rhodes getting beat by Solo Sikoa on social media.

The American Nightmare is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the world today. That's why it was shocking to see Sikoa beat him in terms of views on WWE's official Instagram page.

The 31-year-old star made headlines after recruiting Tama Tonga to The Bloodline and kicking out his brother Jimmy Uso. It also seemed like he was doing all these things without the permission of Roman Reigns based on Paul Heyman's grim reaction to the beating.

In a post on X, a fan pointed out how Sikoa's reels and videos had more views than Rhodes.

"Solo Sikoa OUTDREW the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody, not only on YouTube but also on Instagram," the account claimed.

Expand Tweet

For those who are wondering if Solo Sikoa really did beat Cody Rhodes in views recently, it's true. Both made millions, but Sikoa had more due to Tama Tonga's debut and Jimmy getting beat up badly.

Fans reacted to the surprising numbers featuring the 31-year-old superstar. Some praised him for being a draw, while others pointed out that Tonga's debut, The Bloodline storyline, getting a restart and more contributed to the numbers.

Below are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight or AJ Styles

Some fans are eager to find out when Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the first time. Rhodes and everyone else will know next week when LA Knight and AJ Styles battle it to become the No. 1 contender.

Knight and Styles qualified after winning their respective triple threat matches last Friday on SmackDown. The Megastar beat the odds and numbers game when he defeated Santos Escobar of the Latino World Order and Bobby Lashley of The Pride.

Meanwhile, Styles outlasted Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio in the main event. He hit Mysterio with a top rope Styles Clash directly on Owens' body. The Phenomenal One pinned Mysterio for the win as Knight came down to confront his rival. The two faced each other at WrestleMania XL with Knight getting the victory.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.