"The feud we deserved" - Released star would have been one of Roman Reigns' best opponents, according to WWE fans

Roman Reigns remains on top of WWE, having held the Universal Championship for nearly 950 days now. He has defended the title against several great opponents, most recently Cody Rhodes. However, the company's plans for one of The Tribal Chief's feuds never came to fruition.

Jeff Hardy was reportedly set to challenge Reigns at the start of 2022, but WWE released the former in December 2021. The Charismatic Enigma had refused the company's request for him to go into rehab following his "erratic behavior" at a live event.

The biggest storyline consequence of Jeff Hardy's release was Roman Reigns needing an opponent for the Royal Rumble, as plans indicated he would likely face the popular star at the event. The Big Uce defended the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins instead, losing by disqualification.

Several fans are upset that Reigns never faced Hardy, with Twitter user @heeljey recently posting about the feud that got canceled. Most responses to the tweet claimed it would have been one of The Tribal Chief's best programs during his record-breaking title reign.

Check out the reactions below:

sydney @heeljey the feud we deserved. i just know this would’ve been one of my favorite feuds of roman’s reign the feud we deserved. i just know this would’ve been one of my favorite feuds of roman’s reign https://t.co/2e2Dx76rM8

Paul Watson @PaulWat67948240

And probably what Jeff needed to rejuvenate his career

That eventual Ladder match would've been..just yes @heeljey Jeff vs Roman would've been feud of the yearAnd probably what Jeff needed to rejuvenate his careerThat eventual Ladder match would've been..just yes @heeljey Jeff vs Roman would've been feud of the year And probably what Jeff needed to rejuvenate his careerThat eventual Ladder match would've been..just yes

‘khi @BAEHELPKHI twitter.com/heeljey/status… sydney @heeljey the feud we deserved. i just know this would’ve been one of my favorite feuds of roman’s reign the feud we deserved. i just know this would’ve been one of my favorite feuds of roman’s reign https://t.co/2e2Dx76rM8 This tlc match wouldve been legendary This tlc match wouldve been legendary 💔 twitter.com/heeljey/status…

Roman Reigns unified the Universal and WWE Championships at WrestleMania 38, still holding two belts to this day. Meanwhile, Jeff Hardy signed with All Elite Wrestling in March 2022. However, he hasn't been on television since getting arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in June.

Roman Reigns was Jeff Hardy's dream opponent in WWE

Following his release, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion stated he wanted to face The Tribal Chief. Hardy even claimed he's spoken about that being his dream match.

"Hopefully yeah, I would love to go back," Hardy said during an interview with Jared Myers, regarding a potential WWE return in the future. "They released me and tried to make me go to rehab, but I’m just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times but then I said, ‘so you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?’ No."

Jeff Hardy was recently spotted with a fan, having undergone eye surgery. However, it is unknown whether he will ever return to the ring. Even if The Charismatic Enigma does, the chances of a potential WWE comeback and match against Roman Reigns are pretty low.

