"The Final Boss taking it too far" - WWE fans blame The Rock for real-life Cody Rhodes incident before WrestleMania

The Rock is set to make his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL. However, the WWE Universe is convinced that The Great One was responsible for a major real-life incident that recently occurred.

The Brahma Bull is currently involved in a fierce rivalry with The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the 51-year-old claimed he would do everything in his power to make sure the former AEW star does not finish his story at WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes took to X/Twitter earlier today, revealing that his tour bus caught fire last night. The reasons behind the unfortunate incident were not disclosed. However, the former Intercontinental Champion pointed out that everybody was safe. You can check out Rhodes' X post by clicking here.

The WWE Universe was quick to respond to the tweet, with several fans blaming The Rock for setting the tour bus on fire ahead of The Show of Shows. You can check out some of the replies to Cody's tweet below:

Former WWE writer opens up on The Rock's current WWE run

The Rock surprised everyone when he turned heel during his current WWE run. The People's Champion will head to WrestleMania looking to beat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night 1 to make sure that the match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be subject to 'Bloodline rules.'

In an interview with ESPN, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz shared his take on The Rock's current WWE run as a heel character. He believes it has rejuvenated the Hollywood star's career as he has never been bigger before:

"This whole run has really rejuvenated him. He is not physically and mentally capable of ever being on autopilot. But there was kind of like this safe zone in the babyface space that is fun and fan-pleasing but isn't the edgiest of things you can do in a ring with a microphone. Not to the point of bloodying up the number one babyface in WWE and threatening his mother and dog. It's like he's never been bigger than he is now. He's part of the board. He just carries a certain weight as opposed to when he came back earlier when he was at a great level, but not this," he said. [H/T - ESPN]

The Rock will be looking to mark his in-ring return with a victory on The Grandest Stage of Them All and help Roman Reigns retain his title the next night. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can finally complete his story.

