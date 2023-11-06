"The Goldberg Undertaker match again", "GODLY MATCH" - WWE Universe divided over Matt Cardona's wish for dream match vs legendary 16-time champion

Wrestling fans recently reacted to former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona naming Hall of Famer and current AEW star Rob Van Dam as his dream opponent.

Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, had a long tenure with WWE. His involvement with the company came to end with his bout on RAW when he was dominated by Bobby Lashley. On April 15, 2020, Ryder was released from his contract as part of the budget cuts during the pandemic.

Cardona went on to make a name for himself on various indy wrestling promotions and made a comeback to TNA/IMPACT Wrestling on October 21, 2023, at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view event.

Taking to social media, Zack Ryder named WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam as his dream opponent. However, he added that he was unsure if the match would ever be possible.

Matt Cardona wrote:

"Doubt anybody could afford that match but @TherealRVD is a dream opponent of mine." (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Responding to Cardona's comment, many fans shared their opinion on a possible bout between the two men. While the fans were divided, the majority agreed that Cardona facing RVD in the future would be interesting.

The following are some interesting fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rob Van Dam on the thing he didn't want to do in WWE

Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam opened up about one thing he didn't want to do in the company. While speaking on his podcast, "1 Of A Kind", the veteran said he used to watch Kurt Angle's comedy segments inside the ring, but never felt the urge to do the same type of angles.

RVD added that he realized later that it was actually fun for the crowd to watch a popular wrestler doing interesting and off beat things inside the squared circle.

"When we're talking about Kurt Angle's comedy, the fans loved it," RVD said. "But, for me, the last thing I wanted to do was be in the ring getting sprayed with a hose full of milk. It wasn't fun for me. Looking at the big picture now, I can see why it was entertaining — all these big wrestlers slipping and falling. But for me, I was just like, 'Oh my god, this is why I didn't want to come to WWE.' That's exactly how I felt at the time," RVD said.

It would be exciting to see if RVD will make an appearance in the company sometime in the future.

Would you like to see RVD back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here