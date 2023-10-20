"The guy's had major surgeries" - Former WWE writer is concerned about Vince McMahon's health (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently stated that he was concerned about Vince McMahon following major surgeries earlier this year.

McMahon finally let go of WWE this year by selling off his billion-dollar empire to Endeavor Group. Since then, the 78-year-old veteran has been spending most of his time away from the spotlight. Moreover, he also underwent a major spine surgery in July this year.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke about how, during the interview where Ari Emanuel and McMahon announced WWE's sale, the latter didn't look at his best.

Russo added that more than anything else, he's concerned about Vince McMahon's well-being.

"We sat down, and we saw the interview with Ari, and Ari made it clear. He had a 20-year relationship with Vince McMahon. 'I brought this company because of this man.' During that same interview, Vince spoke briefly and was a shell of himself. Since then, the guy's had major surgeries. So, what I'm concerned about is, what is Vince's health? For Ari to go away from Vince, and now, if Triple H is the guy, I'm really concerned about how much did that operation take out of him. That's the question for me," said Russo. [7:32 - 8:15]

Vince Russo on how Vince McMahon destroyed Kevin Nash's WWE character

A few days back on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about when Vince McMahon turned Kevin Nash into a babyface ahead of his WWE Championship win in 1994.

Russo explained that Nash, who went by the name Diesel in WWE, was a natural heel and that a fan-favorite character didn't suit him.

"I mean bro, I'll never forget, Diesel was such a bad, as my friend Scott Smith would say, a**e. Then I will never forget bro, once Diesel won the championship, there was Vince putting him on the cover of the magazines smiling like a Cheshire cat, trying to make Diesel a babyface. As soon as he tried to change Kevin, the character died. That guy was not a babyface, he was a bad you know what. Vince was just trying to mold him into the typical babyface and that did not work for Diesel," said Russo.

Russo also mentioned that Nash did not question McMahon as he only recently joined WWE after leaving WCW and was happy with his main event push.

