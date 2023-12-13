"The heel turn is going to be earth shattering once it happens" - Fans rally for CM Punk to team up with former WWE Champion on RAW

CM Punk is slowly settling in and the WWE Universe has got his back. However, there is a fair amount of fans out there who believe it is only a matter of time before Punk turns heel.

If and when that day comes, the landscape of the company will change significantly. In the meantime, the viewers got a light-hearted throwback moment this past Monday night as Kofi Kingston and CM Punk reunited backstage.

The two are known as really close friends off-screen and were also WWE Tag Team Champions once upon a time. On social media, Punk's "Jamaican-me crazy" line and their back-and-forth banter were highlighted as one of the best parts of RAW.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kofi Kingston's run in the main event scene as WWE Champion in 2019 is often looked upon as a stellar reign for many longtime viewers of the product. The New Day star deserved it, and probably more, according to many. However, the reunion we got on RAW may have just been a one-off between the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

CM Punk should get the same treatment as Roman Reigns does in WWE, says Hall of Famer

Bully Ray is probably one of the biggest fans of the Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk angle. As we are seemingly heading towards a World Heavyweight Championship contest at WrestleMania 40.

Ahead of the imminent clash though, Ray feels that Punk needs to face someone else first. Be that as it may, his in-ring clashes should be limited, so that the eventual high-profile match means much more:

"I think they should be very careful. I think they should treat Punk like a mini-version of Roman [Reigns] when it comes to his matches right now because that match against Seth [Rollins] will mean that much more if we only get a few Punk matches along the way," Ray explained. "They might have to throw somebody in Punk's way before Rollins."

Punk became the second superstar added to the Royal Rumble 2024 after Cody Rhodes announced his participation. The former is also slated to wrestle Dominik Mysterio on December 26 in a live event at Madison Square Garden, which would mark The Second City Saint's first match back in WWE.

Roman Reigns' cousin-turned-rival, Mr. Main Event Jey Uso, recently made some bold comments about The Tribal Chief facing CM Punk down the line. Check out the details here.