"The impossible will happen" - WWE Universe reacts to recent report on Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns' opponent for WWE WrestleMania 39 is one of the biggest points of speculation right now. There are multiple names in the running to win the Royal Rumble, after a recent report.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on what could be the conclusion of the 30-man match. He stated that it could be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn but wasn't sure if The Rock was a possible winner.

“I don’t know that they’re willing to have anybody beat Roman Reigns. Obviously Dwayne Johnson wasn’t beating Roman Reigns to win the title. Obviously Cody Rhodes’ name was in the mix and the way that storyline was, he almost had to win. But that doesn’t mean he would have won. I think people have an idea (of the Royal Rumble winner) as far as, it’s either gonna be Cody, it’s gonna be Sami, or they’re gonna bring in an outsider. Everything that’s happened in the last week or so, I don’t think it’s Dwayne. I was told it wasn’t and all indications are it’s not.”

The Brahma Bull did not show up to RAW XXX and The Bloodline's segment was altered from the original plan. The change discouraged fans' hopes of seeing The Great One make a return at the Royal Rumble.

However, after the report, some maintained hope that The Rock could show up, while others felt Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes could be potential winners.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “It’s (Royal Rumble Winner) either gonna be Cody, it’s gonna be Sami, or they’re gonna bring in an outsider.



Everything that’s happened in the last week or so, I don’t think it’s Dwayne (The Rock).



I was told it wasn’t & all indications are it’s not.”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “It’s (Royal Rumble Winner) either gonna be Cody, it’s gonna be Sami, or they’re gonna bring in an outsider.Everything that’s happened in the last week or so, I don’t think it’s Dwayne (The Rock).I was told it wasn’t & all indications are it’s not.”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/mNLBR5IgKJ

Chris Ignacio @Ludachrisnacho @WrestlePurists The Rock doesn’t need to be in the Rumble let alone win it. A simple confrontation with Roman would be a bigtime feel and moment and that alone would warrant a match against the two. They don’t need to Rumble to tell their story. In a perfect story, Sami wins. @WrestlePurists The Rock doesn’t need to be in the Rumble let alone win it. A simple confrontation with Roman would be a bigtime feel and moment and that alone would warrant a match against the two. They don’t need to Rumble to tell their story. In a perfect story, Sami wins.

Nathan @NathanH1998_ @WrestlePurists I want it to be Sami so bad. For the story alone @WrestlePurists I want it to be Sami so bad. For the story alone

onlyhands👊 @jimmycfcf @WrestlePurists Doesn’t make sense rock winning the rumble on a normal day. @WrestlePurists Doesn’t make sense rock winning the rumble on a normal day.

dylancomerford @CoolDylan1059 @WrestlePurists Or they could do a 1994 Royal Rumble spot where they both win. @WrestlePurists Or they could do a 1994 Royal Rumble spot where they both win.

Ray @rayray0711 @WrestlePurists I feel like Sami should win Royal Rumble but then later Cody gets a shoot at the match at WrestleMania making it a Triple threat match @WrestlePurists I feel like Sami should win Royal Rumble but then later Cody gets a shoot at the match at WrestleMania making it a Triple threat match

Christopher Jordan @ChrisJJordan15 @WrestlePurists Any chance of Stone Cold winning the rumble? Event is in Texas @WrestlePurists Any chance of Stone Cold winning the rumble? Event is in Texas

Sam @5evill @WrestlePurists My heart says its cody but, I think sami might win by accident. @WrestlePurists My heart says its cody but, I think sami might win by accident.

Ben East @ben_east99 @WrestlePurists If Cody wins instead of Sami we might have another Batista situation again @WrestlePurists If Cody wins instead of Sami we might have another Batista situation again

Veteran believes WWE star Sami Zayn should not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter said Sami Zayn might not be the right opponent for The Tribal Chief.

He cited the size difference between the two Bloodline members and stated that he couldn't see them main eventing The Showcase of the Immortals.

"I would stick with what they have. I love Sami; the fans love him. But for someone to face Roman Reigns, the size difference, it's just everything to me that it just wouldn't work properly. I couldn't see them two main eventing WrestleMania," said Bill Apter. (14:34 - 14:57)

For now, The Head of the Table has to fend off Sami Zayn's long-term friend and nemesis Kevin Owens. The two will battle it out at the Royal Rumble premium live event. It will be their third meeting at Royal Rumble, with both men holding one win each.

If you'd like to see some more fascinating facts about the Royal Rumble, check out the below video!

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes