"The John Cena push will be generational," "He will rule WWE for decades" - Fans react to the possibility of popular team's split

WWE Superstars dream of having the same amount of success that John Cena had during his time as an active competitor. Meanwhile, fans have reacted to the potential of a popular team's split on Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this month, Austin Theory was brutally injured during a one-on-one match on WWE SmackDown against NXT's Carmelo Hayes. Later, Hayes returned to the developmental brand and performed alongside Trick Williams to qualify in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller recently appeared on the blue brand during a segment. Fans noticed that Theory was annoyed with some of the things Waller said and many believe that this could be the start of their split as a popular act.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans have been asking for Theory to turn face and it seems like management is teasing the idea of the two stars going their separate ways in the near future. It will be interesting to see what happens with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on the blue brand.

Austin Theory feuded and defeated John Cena in WWE

Last year, John Cena had two short runs with the promotion. First, he appeared on WWE RAW and feuded with Austin Theory, who at the time was the United States Champion. Later, the two stars had their one-on-one match at WrestleMania 39, from which the young star emerged victorious.

After WWE SummerSlam 2023, John Cena returned to the promotion and appeared on Friday Night SmackDown. The Leader of Cenation spent most of his time teaming up with LA Knight and feuding with The Bloodline during The Tribal Chief's hiatus.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa decided to take a stand against The Leader of Cenation and faced him in Saudi Arabia. In the end, Sikoa defeated Cena in a one-on-one bout at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. This was Cena's last appearance for the year before he went back to Hollywood.

After defeating John Cena, Theory was moved to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual Draft. Later, he lost the United States Championship to Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio. After failing to defeat the Master of 619, he teamed up with Grayson Waller.

The fans have finally gotten behind A-Town and firmly believe that he would thrive as a face based on his previous work on the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see what's next for him on the blue brand.

Do you want to see Austin Theory turn face? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.