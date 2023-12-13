"The Judgment Day will regret it," "The beginning of the end" - Major star to feud with the faction, according to WWE Universe

The Judgment Day was initially formed by Edge on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38 and it has only grown in power over the past year. Fans recently reacted to a backstage segment and believe that the popular faction will end up feuding with a major star in the coming weeks.

Last month, CM Punk returned to WWE after nearly ten years away and has now officially joined Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day has shown some vulnerability as Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship and Ripley and Priest haven't been on the same page.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk interacted with the heinous stable without Rhea Ripley's presence. The WWE Universe is convinced that Punk will feud with the group in the coming weeks and months before his eventual showdown at WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Every member of the stable are currently in the midst of their own storylines, while R-Truth wants to become a member of the heinous stable. It will be interesting to see what The Second City Saint does on the red brand going forward.

CM Punk is set to compete in WWE against a member of The Judgment Day

In 2014, CM Punk left WWE after Royal Rumble 2014. The Second City Saint returned to professional wrestling nearly eight years after walking out of the Stamford-based promotion as he joined All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this year, he was terminated with cause from his former promotion before returning at Survivor Series 2023.

Meanwhile, the landscape of WWE has drastically changed over the past few years. The red brand is mostly dominated by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day. It became evident that Punk would end up crossing paths with both of them after his return.

Recently, the promotion announced that CM Punk will have his first match in nearly a decade for the promotion during an upcoming live event. The match will be against former SmackDown Tag Team Champion and two-time North American Champion The Judgment Day's "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

Punk and Mysterio go way back, as The Second City Saint fueded with Rey Mysterio on the blue brand ahead of WrestleMania 26. It will be interesting to see how Punk and the stable kickstart their feud heading into this match at the live event.

