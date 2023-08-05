"The kid has great taste", "Only eyes for Mami" - Dominik Mysterio public 'incident' leads to WWE fans erupting with hilarious responses

The wrestling world has taken over the internet with hysterical reactions to NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio's recent public incident.

Ahead of SummerSlam 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment held a meet-and-greet session for the fans. The Judgment Day members Dom and Rhea Ripley also attended the convention so that fans could have a moment with them.

However, Ripley's Latino Heat was ridiculed publically by a little kid who was highly territorial about WWE Women's World Champion.

In the viral video, a young fan walked up to The Eradicator for a solo picture with her. But along with Ripley, Dom was also in the frame and refused to leave his Mami's side.

Check out the clip below:

This rubbed the little fan incorrectly, and he tried to push young Mysterio out of the picture. Dominik Mysterio stuck to his heel moniker by not budging an inch and blocked the fan from taking a picture with Rhea Ripley by standing in front of him.

The WWE Universe stormed to Twitter and exploded with hilarious responses to Dom's little incident during the meet-and-greet session.

Since Rhea Ripley is everyone's favorite, a fan said the child has excellent taste.

Murphs56 @Murphs56 @WrestleOps @JB3andJB4 The kid has great taste

Another fan shared that the young fan has his eyes only on Mami over other female WWE Superstars.

T7467X @T7467X . Only eyes for Mami. @reigns_era Little kid is cool. Only eyes for Mami.

A user compared this little kid's reaction with AEW star Buddy Mathews (Ripley's real-life boyfriend) when it's time to go home after WWE.

dawson7 @dawsons76 @reigns_era Buddy when it's time to go home

Some fans said the child was a confirmed Dom Dom hater and jokingly said he wanted to be Ripley's Latino Heat.

William @WillyM79 @WrestleOps @JB3andJB4 He wants to be her Latino Heat instead LOL

WWE legend Mick Foley sent a message to Dominik Mysterio

Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently revealed his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling by adding Dominik Mysterio and appreciated him for his current development on TV.

Since joining The Judgment Day faction, Dirty-Dom has included himself in the list of top heels in WWE.

Taking to social media, Foley asked fans to share their list of Mount Rushmore apart from the 26-year-old star.

"Besides [Dominik Mysterio], who is on your Mt. Rushmore of wrestling?" Foley wrote.

Check out the screengrab of the Hall of Famer's tweet below:

Among The Judgment Day members, only Finn Balor is slated to face Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Only time will tell if Damian Priest will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Balor if he wins the title.

What did you think of Dom Dom's incident? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here