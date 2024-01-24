"The King is back!" - WWE fans erupt as 15-time champion returns after "MJF knocked him out"

WWE fans are hoping to see MJF appear in the Stamford-based company someday. Before that, they recently got to see a star who was attacked by the former AEW World Champion return to the company.

The latest edition of NXT had several surprises in store for fans. One major surprise was the return of William Regal to WWE TV. Regal last appeared for the company in late 2021.

Regal joined AEW for a short run, where he managed a popular faction before leaving the Jacksonville-based company to rejoin WWE in January 2023. William Regal was last seen in the Tony Khan-led promotion getting knocked out by MJF with his own brass knuckles.

The 55-year-old appeared in a backstage segment on NXT. He had a short chat with The Rock's daughter, Ava, confirming her as the developmental brand's new General Manager. Regal told her to take good care of the show in an emotional segment.

Fans took to X/Twitter to express their excitement at seeing Regal back on their screens. It was a big moment for those following NXT since its inception.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans were excited to see the former NXT General Manager back on their screens.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans still remember the last time they saw Regal on their screens.

Expand Tweet

According to a fan, Regal could take over as the General Manager of RAW or SmackDown brand in the coming months.

Expand Tweet

One fan sees him managing a new faction in the ring.

Expand Tweet

Fans are hoping to see him announce WarGames in signature fashion this year.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few fans questioned whether Regal would continue to appear on WWE TV now that Ava is in control of NXT.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are hoping to see William Regal get involved in the Stamford-based company’s on-screen product again. He could become the manager for Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne’s new group. Alternatively, WWE could make him the new SmackDown General Manager if Nick Aldis returns to the ring to further his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

WWE legend William Regal helped MJF pick up a big win in AEW

Just before William Regal's return to the Stamford-based promotion, fans saw MJF take advantage of the 55-year-old. It turned out to be a defining moment in The Salt of the Earth’s career.

At the Full Gear Pay-Per-View on November 18, 2023, Regal turned against Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, by sliding MJF a pair of brass knuckles to knock out Moxley. It allowed Maxwell to capture the AEW World Championship. However, Regal's deal with The Salt of the Earth ended up not paying off for him.

Expand Tweet

MJF knocked out the 55-year-old with the same brass knuckles in the following episode. It was Regal’s last appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fans could hope to see the former AEW World Champion sign with WWE down the line, only to get betrayed by William Regal in the storyline.

Do you want to see William Regal as an authority figure again? Sound off in the comments section below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.