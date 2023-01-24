"The king retains as he should" - WWE Universe rejoices as Austin Theory retains the US Title against 46-year-old star on RAW XXX

The wrestling world went into a frenzy as Austin Theory once again retained his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW XXX.

During tonight's main event, as soon as the match began, Lashley was all over Theory. The contest quickly spilled over to ringside, and The All Mighty had Theory on his shoulders, ramming his head against the unyielding steel ring post.

Later, the former WWE champion briefly had his opponent trapped in the Hurt Lock, but Theory managed to escape. Lashley switched things up and hit a Flatliner before launching Austin Theory headfirst into a chair in the ring corner.

Theory picked up a massive victory against the two-time former WWE Champion in the match's closing moment due to The Beast's interference.

WWE Universe was more than head over heels to watch the 25-year-old emerge as United States Champion next to The All Mighty.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan referred to Theory as "The King" because he defeated Lashley on RAW XXX.

Another fan claimed that the US Champ's reign would continue forever.

A user also pointed out that even after being a two-time United States Champion, Austin Theory took a beating from Brock Lesnar.

In addition, one fan also listed the 25-year-old star in the top 10 wrestlers in the world.

Alain GirardBergeron @alaingbergeron Austin Theory is top 10 in the world rn #RAW30 Austin Theory is top 10 in the world rn #RAW30

A fan shared that it was a great contest between The All Mighty and The Now.

Another fan wished Theory would move on from his feud with Seth Rollins and Lashley.

Insomnia_Cold @cold_insomnia Hopefully Austin Theory moves on to a new feud with the U.S title, no more Lashley or Rollins matches Hopefully Austin Theory moves on to a new feud with the U.S title, no more Lashley or Rollins matches

A fan stated Theory's victory to John Cena's famous tagline, "The champ is here."

It's unclear whether The All Mighty will continue his feud with Theory. Meanwhile, the youngest United States Champion appears sharp and focused on defending his title.

Who do you think will be Austin Theory's next challenger will be? Sound off in the comments section below.

