'The Last Dance' - Fans react to Bray Wyatt's last televised WWE match

Windham Rotunda, also known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, has passed away at the age of 36.

The tragic news was earlier shared by WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H. He said that he had received the sad news from Wyatt's Hall of Famer father Mike Rotunda. The devastating announcement has left the entire industry stunned as stars and fans have started sharing their tributes.

One such fan has shared a small clip of Wyatt's last televised bout. He faced LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Many fans reacted to this post and showed their love and affection for the former WWE Champion.

Check the best fan reactions below:

Wyatt won the match to put an end to the feud. This was also his only televised match since his return last year. He was reportedly set to be involved in a program with Bobby Lashley, leading into Wrestlemania.

However, he disappeared from television as he had to deal with real-life health issues. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now revealed that the illness was COVID-19, which had exacerbated an existing heart issue.

The three-time world champion, Wyatt, will always be loved and remembered as one of the best stroytellers of modern era professional wrestling.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Wyatt's fans, family and friends.

