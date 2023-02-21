"The layers of this storyline man" - Fans excited to see Sami Zayn team with his former best friend to take down The Bloodline

Fans are excited at the chance to see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens team up to take down The Bloodline.

Tonight's episode of RAW kicked off with Sami Zayn, who came out and thanked the audience for their support. He then said he felt guilty for losing to Roman Reigns.

Sami further stated that his story isn't over and the final chapter will be written by himself and someone else. He then called out Kevin Owens.

Zayn said that they can't defeat Roman Reigns individually and suggested they team up to take down The Bloodline. However, Owens was not interested in teaming up with Zayn and said he would rather go after The Bloodline alone.

Owens then suggested that Zayn ask Jey Uso for help to take down The Bloodline.

However, fans were excited at the chance to see the two former best friends team up again and they took to Twitter to show their excitement.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Pablo @Pablo_the_only @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn This is perfect, KO can't just forgive and forget, it doesn't suit his character, this needs to be a slow burner, or at least a slow burner in Mania season terms, 2/3 more weeks of the tease with both saving each other in the meantime will do it.

Jake @Jake__412 @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn Soo are they forming a tag team or no lol

Wrestling Simulations @WSimulations @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn This reminds me of that episode of Drake and Josh when Josh was done with Drake

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn They gonna pull a Seth and Ambrose reunion angle, have them build their coming together moment for weeks

….. @alfi589 @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn Got 6 weeks to mania. Good idea to drag it out a bit. Sami needs to earn Kevin's forgiveness, then they will team up.

One fan said he was glad to see Kevin Owens back.

Another fan questioned why Owens didn't come out to help Sami when Jimmy attacked him.

Adzter @Adzter961 @WWE @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn So why didn't Owens come out when Jimmy attacked Sami? He just had to wait until after Sami had been beaten.

One fan predicted that the crowd will pop when these two finally hug.

One fan said Kevin needs to think about forgiving Sami.

It looks like WWE will drag this storyline out a bit before WrestleMania. With Cody already set to face Roman Reigns, it will be interesting to see how Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens factor into that storyline.

What did you make of this storyline? Sound off in the comments section.

