"The man to beat Roman Reigns is returning" - WWE  Universe reacts to Triple H reportedly repackaging 29-year-old star

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been on a whole different level ever since he turned heel and proclaimed himself as the Head of the Table. The Tribal Chief is not the only one who has benefitted from a character change, as numerous others have turned around their careers with a slight change in direction. Fans are hopeful for the same to happen with Omos.

The Nigerian Giant is still fairly new to the pro wrestling business. He kickstarted his journey with WWE in 2019 and quickly rose to prominence. He had a brief run in the tag team division along with AJ Styles before the two went their separate ways. The Nigerian Giant then aligned himself with MVP and a feud with top names such as Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins.

However, Omos has not been involved in any notable storyline in the last year and rarely features on TV programming. His last singles televised match came back in May 2023, and since then, he has mostly wrestled on the live circuit.

It was recently reported that there are plans for repackaging the powerhouse when he returns to television. This caused a major buzz among fans, as many have been wanting to see the star return to WWE TV.

Roman Reigns has not faced Omos in his WWE career

Roman Reigns has been the top guy in WWE for the better part of the last decade. The Tribal Chief has faced a plethora of stars during this time. However, despite many fans' desire, The Bloodline leader has never locked horns with Omos.

Omos was a tag team star at the beginning of his career. However, he has faced some of the best stars after becoming a singles wrestler and even has a victory over AJ Styles. He was not pinned for a long time before falling short against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38. The Nigerian Giant also faced Seth Rollins at Backlash last year, which has been his last singles match on TV programming up to now.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is busy with AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight gunning for his title. The Tribal Chief will put the gold on the line against the three at Royal Rumble in a Fatal Four-Way match. He also looks on course to collide with his cousin, The Rock, after the latter made his return to WWE.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns take on Omos? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts!

