"The only man who can say sh** like that to him" - Fans react to unseen clip of Vince McMahon getting roasted backstage at WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon rolled back the clock at WrestleMania 38 as he competed in an impromptu match against Pat McAfee before taking one of the most awkward stunners from Stone Cold Steve Austin.
The WWE Chairman was ribbed over the botched move backstage, and footage of the hilarious moment has now been released online, with several fans reacting to the fantastic clip.
It was truly a sight to behold as Steve Austin and Vince McMahon came face-to-face again, giving fans a flashback of their epic Attitude Era rivalry. Austin expectedly baited Mr. McMahon by sharing a few beers before executing one of the worst stunners in wrestling history.
The Undertaker, who was behind the scenes throughout the show, saw the comical side of it all and didn't miss a chance to rib Vince McMahon over the move.
A recent episode of WWE 24 gave viewers glimpses of what Gorilla Position was like during WrestleMania 38, and The Undertaker was seen joking with McMahon about the unforgettable stunner.
Several fans found it amusing to see Mr. McMahon in a lighter mood, with many stating that very few would be able to tease him in such a manner as the Deadman.
What's the possible reason for Vince McMahon's new look?
While he might no longer be the creative head, Vince McMahon is still the Executive Chairman and was recently spotted at a WWE show with a surprisingly new look.
Sources revealed that McMahon was seen with a mustache, and many were shocked because he had rarely sported facial hair in his career. Dutch Mantell reacted to the bizarre development on Smack Talk and claimed that the new woman in Vince's life might be responsible for his unexpected appearance change.
Mantell even felt that McMahon might have been inspired by his own epic mustache while speaking at length about his former employer:
"Him [Vince McMahon] growing a mustache; I'll have to think about this. There has got to be a reason for it. There's probably a woman in Vince's life right now since he is not living with Linda," claimed Dutch Mantell. "He is still married, right? Well, I'm sure there is a woman in his life that may like it. And so, he grew it out." [From 1:53 onwards]
