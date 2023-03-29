"The only man who can say sh** like that to him" - Fans react to unseen clip of Vince McMahon getting roasted backstage at WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon rolled back the clock at WrestleMania 38 as he competed in an impromptu match against Pat McAfee before taking one of the most awkward stunners from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The WWE Chairman was ribbed over the botched move backstage, and footage of the hilarious moment has now been released online, with several fans reacting to the fantastic clip.

It was truly a sight to behold as Steve Austin and Vince McMahon came face-to-face again, giving fans a flashback of their epic Attitude Era rivalry. Austin expectedly baited Mr. McMahon by sharing a few beers before executing one of the worst stunners in wrestling history.

The Undertaker, who was behind the scenes throughout the show, saw the comical side of it all and didn't miss a chance to rib Vince McMahon over the move.

A recent episode of WWE 24 gave viewers glimpses of what Gorilla Position was like during WrestleMania 38, and The Undertaker was seen joking with McMahon about the unforgettable stunner.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips #WWE24 The Undertaker joking with Vince McMahon for the awful Stunner he took at Wrestlemania 38 The Undertaker joking with Vince McMahon for the awful Stunner he took at Wrestlemania 38 😂 #WWE24 https://t.co/nt9KqUogto

Several fans found it amusing to see Mr. McMahon in a lighter mood, with many stating that very few would be able to tease him in such a manner as the Deadman.

