"The man to dethrone Roman", "He deserves so much better"- Fans urge WWE to book top name better on his birthday 

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler celebrated his 43rd birthday on Thursday, July 27. Many fans have reflected on the former World Heavyweight Champion's career on his special day.

The Showoff has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two decades. He started his career under the name Nick Nemeth and was mostly a side character before establishing himself as a prominent member of the main roster in 2008 as Dolph Ziggler.

Other than a few notable storylines and championship runs, the 43-year-old has largely been treated like an afterthought. He has rarely been featured on TV programming in the last several months and is mainly used to put other talents over.

The star turned 43 on Thursday and WWE's official Twitter account posted a birthday post on the occasion. The replies were soon filled with fans pointing out the company missing the boat with him and many even urged for him to be booked better.

WWE veteran feels Dolph Ziggler's push was impacted due to history with Triple H

Despite being great in almost every aspect of pro wrestling, Dolph Ziggler has never been the top guy in WWE. The Showoff's booking has often left fans puzzled, as many see him as one of the flag bearers of the industry.

Vince Russo recently reflected on the star's career, noting that history with Triple H might have something to do with the way Ziggler has been treated in the global juggernaut.

"Bro, I was reading an article of a Tyler Breeze interview today, and Tyler Breeze talked about Dolph Ziggler telling him, 'Bro, we're not one of theirs.' Bro, but think about that. I talk about this all the time; I talk about wrestling and politics all the time, especially when talent is involved in booking, because you look at a guy like Dolph Ziggler, and I'm looking at Dolph as a writer. No bias, no nothing. You've got this great-looking guy with a great body, a great worker, a great talker."

Russo continued:

"Bro, very similar to Shawn Michaels in many, many ways, very similar. Why is he not one of theirs? Because I guarantee you it goes back to history with Hunter, and something happened in a match in 1995; that is how it works."

Dolph Ziggler was last seen in action in May when he took JD McDonagh in a singles match. However, the match ended in Double Count Out and the feud was abruptly dropped.

