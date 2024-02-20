"The man to replace Brock Lesnar," "Triple H will make him megastar" - Fans react to 34-year-old star's promo on WWE RAW

WWE RAW took place in front of a sold-out crowd in Anaheim, California, last night, with Triple H and Co. pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event. Besides enthralling matches, the show also featured a pre-taped vignette from Andrade El Idolo, which has got the fans excited about the future of the recently re-hired star.

Andrade was one of the most prominent names in NXT during the black and gold era of the brand, which ran under the creative direction of Triple H. However, he failed to leave a mark upon his promotion to the main roster and eventually asked for his release, leading to his exit in 2021.

The Mexican star wrestled for multiple wrestling promotions worldwide for a couple of years before returning to the global juggernaut at Royal Rumble last month. Following an impressive showing in the multi-man extravaganza, Andrade was assigned to the RAW brand.

While the 34-year-old has not wrestled in any matches since then, WWE has been slowly reintroducing him with vignettes on the last two editions of RAW. In the latest pre-taped promo, the former United States Champion talked about his family and destiny while mentioning his wife, Charlotte Flair. He then pointed out that his era had begun.

The promo caused a significant buzz in the pro wrestling world, and many are excited to see him get a proper run on the main roster under Triple H's regime. A fan even called him the replacement of multi-time champion Brock Lesnar.

While the Mexican star was reintroduced as just Andrade during his return at Royal Rumble, it appears that he has undergone a name change as he called himself Andrade El Idolo during the promo.

Andrade flourished in WWE NXT under Triple H

While Andrade seemingly failed to hit his stride in his WWE main roster and AEW stints, he was a force to be reckoned with during his time in NXT. The Mexican star was paired with Zelina Vega, who was his manager and spokesperson. The duo's partnership also resulted in the 34-year-old winning the NXT Championship.

He moved to the main roster in 2018 along with Vega. The duo stayed together for a couple of years before the female star was released from her contract. Shortly after, Andrade also requested his release, which was granted.

The Triple H-led creative team has turned around the careers of many stars, and fans would be hoping for the same for Andrade. However, it seems like the WWE Universe will have to wait for a while before they see him in singles action.