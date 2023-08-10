"The man is a wrestling GOD" - Fans are convinced 35-year-old is winning next year's Royal Rumble over top WWE star

If the reactions to a recent tweet are anything to go by, fans are convinced Gunther is the frontrunner to win the WWE 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match ahead of LA Knight.

While The Ring General is currently having arguably the greatest Intercontinental Championship reign of all time on RAW, Knight is on the rise on SmackDown. His Battle Royal win at SummerSlam 2023 promises a start of a massive push for him. LA Knight commands some of the biggest crowd reactions in whichever arena he enters.

Both performers are also among the favored choices of fans to win next year's Men's Royal Rumble match and advance to the main event of WrestleMania 40. Though there are still a good few months before the Premium Live Event, the wrestling world is already cooking up various scenarios for the show.

A Twitter account recently asked fans their pick to win the over-the-top-rope Battle Royal between Gunther and LA Knight. While fans of both the stars stormed to the comments section, it seems like most view the Imperium leader as the ideal candidate to win the bout.

Check out some of the reactions below:

ROBnotBOB♎️🤘🏼 @RobMunoz10 @JustTalkWrestle No one deserves that win more than Gunther. The man is a wrestling GOD

CJ Anderson SzN 💫 @AyooTexanNation @JustTalkWrestle Gunther makes more sense.

A easy way to get people to start not liking LA is by forcing him on us

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @JustTalkWrestle No disrespect but this is kind of a ridiculous question. The answer is obviously Gunther. Gunther is the guy they have invested in for that moment. LA Knight is going to have his moment, but not in the way the fans expect. Gunther beats Rollins at wrestlemania. LA Knight wins… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Obbi @Obbi67631569 @JustTalkWrestle Obviously Gunther, especially after his performance last rumble. Not only that but he's been extremely dominant this past year. He definitely deserves the rumble win.

MPT_JJ @MPT_JJ2 @JustTalkWrestle Gunther has done so much more to deserve the Rumble victory than LA Knight.

Gunther on possibly winning at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Ahead of SummerSlam 2023, in a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther was quizzed about rumors of him being the favorite to outlast 29 men and win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble.

The Ring General, though, made it clear that he doesn't dwell on what would happen in the future and focuses only on the present.

The 35-year-old WWE star added that he wanted to ensure he remained the Intercontinental Champion for as long as possible.

"That's all future talk, right? I'm not good at that. I have my goals and all of course, but right now, I'm the Intercontinental Champion. That's what my focus is on. We'll see what happens," said Gunther.

The Imperium leader fought Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2023 for his IC Title. He managed to come on top in the grueling and hard-fought battle.

Gunther is now gearing up to defend his title against Chad Gable, who earned the right to challenge him after winning a four-way match on this week's WWE RAW.

Do you think Gunther is the right person to win next year's Royal Rumble match? Will The Ring General surpass The Honky Tonk Man's record and become the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here