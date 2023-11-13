"The mastermind" - WWE Universe is convinced that 35-year-old star is the 'secret leader' of Damage CTRL

A lot has changed in Damage CTRL over the last few days, with Kairi Sane and Asuka joining the ranks of the heel WWE faction. While Bayley initially appeared as the outright leader of the group, things seem complicated right now for The Role Model. Fans believe Dakota Kai is the mastermind behind the recent turn of events.

Kairi Sane made her return to WWE at Crown Jewel, assisting IYO SKY in her win against Bianca Belair. While many expected some friction between her and Bayley, the Japanese star made it clear that she had forgiven The Role Model for taking her out a few years back. On last week's SmackDown, Asuka also joined forces with the heels, betraying Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

While Damage CTRL looks the strongest it has ever been now, there is visible tension between Bayley and the other members. The same was on display on SmackDown LowDown. Many pointed out that all three Japanese stars only moved when Dakota Kai prompted them to, and the injured star could be their secret leader.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL looks set to compete in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

Damage CTRL is more dominant than ever after the addition of Asuka and Kairi Sane. The heel faction is most likely to compete in the Women's WarGames match this year, with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi standing across the ring from them.

The babyfaces are still a member short, and as per a recent report, Becky Lynch could end up joining forces with them. The Man recently dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria and is currently involved in a feud with Xia Li.

The Chinese star assaulted Lynch on RAW last week, preventing her from competing in the Battle Royal match to determine the #1 contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship.

Expand Tweet

Lynch herself has no shortage of history with Damage CTRL. The Man was taken out by the trio of SKY, Kai, and Bayley over a year back and even competed in a WarGames match against them at WWE Survivor Series last year.

However, The Man is a member of RAW currently and has no relation to the ongoing feud. Hence, it'll be interesting to see how she is factored into the situation.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.