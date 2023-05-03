"The mic work alone!" - Fans go wild over potential feuds after 33-year-old is drafted to WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe is excited about the potential rivalries on SmackDown after a 33-year-old NXT star was selected to blue the brand during the draft.

Several NXT Superstars were selected during this year's WWE Draft. Grayson Waller was drafted to SmackDown after RAW went off the air last night. The 33-year-old is a highly entertaining superstar on the microphone, and fans are excited about the possible feuds he could have on the blue brand moving forward.

The Twitter account "Roman Reigns SZN" suggested a potential feud between LA Knight, Grayson Waller, and United States Champion Austin Theory.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to react to the potential feud, with some fans suggesting other superstars for Waller to feud with when he arrives on the main roster.

Da Manz @DaManz17 . The nuclear heat Grayson Waller himself will draw . The heat Austin Theory would draw . The nuclear babyface reactions LA Knight would draw . My goodness @reigns_era That mic work. The nuclear heat Grayson Waller himself will draw. The heat Austin Theory would draw. The nuclear babyface reactions LA Knight would draw. My goodness @reigns_era That mic work🔥🔥. The nuclear heat Grayson Waller himself will draw🔥🔥. The heat Austin Theory would draw🔥🔥. The nuclear babyface reactions LA Knight would draw🔥🔥. My goodness

Nice_Guy3012 @Nice_Guy1230



Waller gets instant credibility on the main roster, LA Knight gets a title run like we've been asking for and Theory... eh. A good feud. @reigns_era Hear me out. Waller beats Theory for the title, and we run back LA Knight vs Waller with LA Knight then taking the title from WallerWaller gets instant credibility on the main roster, LA Knight gets a title run like we've been asking for and Theory... eh. A good feud. @reigns_era Hear me out. Waller beats Theory for the title, and we run back LA Knight vs Waller with LA Knight then taking the title from WallerWaller gets instant credibility on the main roster, LA Knight gets a title run like we've been asking for and Theory... eh. A good feud.

Grayson Waller compares himself to a WWE legend

Grayson Waller has never been accused of being humble and recently compared himself to future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena.

The 33-year-old never captured a title during his time in the developmental promotion but was able to win the Men's Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Waller challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day 2023 but came up short in the match.

Speaking with Steve Fall on The Ten Count Waller was asked about being compared to John Cena and claimed that he should be compared to legendary superstars:

"I should be compared to those guys. It's not a stress at all. I know for some people — I see people here freaking out because they are getting put in these positions, and they're getting compared to people, and they don't know what to do. I already know I'm there. I've known that for a long time, and I'm finally getting to show that," Waller said. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE @WWE The Grayson Waller Effect is taking over Friday nights because @GraysonWWE just got drafted to #SmackDown The Grayson Waller Effect is taking over Friday nights because @GraysonWWE just got drafted to #SmackDown! 😏 https://t.co/MeRzQaPVy0

Grayson is a very charismatic superstar that could have a rivalry against any superstar and make it entertaining. It will be fascinating to see who Waller targets first when he arrives on WWE SmackDown.

Would you like to see Grayson Waller, LA Knight, and Austin Theory have a rivalry over the United States Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

