The New Day is bringing a major celebrity to WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E of The New Day have agreed to bring a celebrity with them at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Many mainstream stars have appeared at The Showcase of the Immortals, including Bad Bunny, Mr. T, Pamela Anderson, and Muhammad Ali.

This year, 48-year-old actress Drew Barrymore could be next to join the list. She has starred in movies such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Charlie's Angels (2000), and Batman Forever. She also has her talk show called The Drew Barrymore Show.

All three members of The New Day, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, appeared on the show recently, and they asked Barrymore to be their positivity coach, which she happily accepted.

"Here's the idea. Drew, I would like to make a request for you to be our positivity coach/Guru/Senpai. Please, we want to take our levels of positivity to the next stratosphere," said Kingston. (1:09-1:22)

Drew Barrymore threw every magazine on the table to the floor, screaming, "Yes!"

"The honor would be all mine. As your positivity coach, I would also really be honored if I could join you guys in Philadelphia. It's in April, it's in Philadelphia, and it's WrestleMania, and I want to come," she said. (2:30-2:46)

All three members of The New Day said yes, which means Drew Barrymore will be at WrestleMania this year.

The New Day was involved in a massive brawl with IMPERIUM on WWE RAW this week

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are currently involved in a feud with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of IMPERIUM.

The two parties have been involved in a storyline for quite some time now. Last week, Kaiser had a match against Woods, which ended via countout.

The two stars kept fighting after the bout, the same thing that happened on RAW this week. The New Day faced IMPERIUM in the opening match of the red brand, which also ended via countout.

They started fighting in the crowd section, and there was a spot where all four men crashed into tables. Things are definitely personal between the two teams.

