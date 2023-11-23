"The new Tribal Chief," "Worry about the Viper" - WWE Universe warns a Bloodline member after Solo Sikoa destroys John Cena

WWE Universe has reacted to Paul Heyman's latest message to John Cena after his loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. Since Sikoa's victory over the 16-time World Champion, Heyman hasn't wasted an opportunity to brag about The Enforcer's win.

At the recently concluded Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, Sikoa destroyed Cena, hitting him with the Samoan Spike multiple times. The loss has seemingly marked the conclusion of the 16-time world champion's latest WWE run, as his future as a professional wrestler remains uncertain.

To Twitter/X, Heyman sent out a bold statement claiming that Sikoa's victory marked the end of the Cena and The Cenation era.

"SOLO GOT IT DONE! (the end of John Cena and the Cenation)" wrote Heyman

Check out Heyman's message:

In reaction, the WWE Universe warned Heyman about the returning Randy Orton. Fans believe he will soon step up to The Tribal Chief, who was responsible for putting The Viper on the sidelines for over a year.

However, fans also praised Sikoa, with one Twitter user even suggesting that The Enforcer has been "carrying" The Bloodline.

Check out the fan reactions to Heyman's message to Cena:

Paul Heyman previously spoke quite highly of John Cena

While Heyman continues to take shots at John Cena on television, in real life, he has never shied away from praising the 16-time WWE World Champion.

In a previous interview with Rick Rubin on his Tetragrammaton podcast, Heyman claimed that Cena was a real-life hero and spoke highly of him. He said:

"John Cena to me is a real life hero. He's a superhero. When I become a grandparent one day, if I'm asked what my grandchildren should watch, or read comic books or whatever, it will not be watch Superman, or Batman, or Spider-Man, or the Incredible Hulk. You want to see a superhero? Go see what John did with his life outside of the ring. That man's a superhero. I don't have the words to convey the admiration I have for John as a human being."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Cena in WWE. Sikoa, meanwhile, has his sights set on LA Knight, who lost Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Do you think Cena will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.