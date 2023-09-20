"The next Brock Lesnar," "Wouldn't be surprised" - Fans want WWE to sign 35-year-old star

Brock Lesnar has been an icon – whether it is WWE, UFC, or the wider world of sports entertainment – for over two decades. The company is often in search of its next big star, and fans believe that three-time TNT Champion Wardlow could be the next AEW star to sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

Earlier this month, Jade Cargill wrapped up with All Elite Wrestling and is reportedly making her way to WWE. She was the longest-reigning TBS Champion of the promotion, with only two losses in the company – both to Kris Statlander – before finishing up her contract.

Last year, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE after having a fruitful run with All Elite Wrestling for over three years. This made fans wonder which AEW star would be next to join the fray, and fans strongly want former three-time TNT Champion Wardlow to sign with the company.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Many have also pitched for more names, such as Ricky Starks and MJF, but fans firmly believe that Wardlow could not only be one of the biggest signings but the next Brock Lesnar if pushed in the right direction. Wardlow was last seen on AEW television when he dropped the TNT title to Luchasaurus.

Wardlow wants to face former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has had an illustrious career in the world of professional wrestling, whether he competed in WWE or NJPW. The Beast Incarnate also became champion when he stepped inside the octagon and dominated the division before eventually returning to Vince McMahon's promotion.

Over the past few months, Brock Lesnar feuded with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW and put him over before going on a hiatus. Speaking on Zaslow Show, former three-time TNT Champion Wardlow previously mentioned that Brock Lesnar would be his dream opponent. Check it out:

"Outside of that, as far as a dream match. I always saw Wardlow vs. Lesnar to be the biggest money match in the history of wrestling. So that'd be my dream match, I guess," said Wardlow. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It's highly likely that The Beast Incarnate is done for the remainder of the year, and he will possibly appear at next year's Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see which AEW star will follow in Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill's footsteps and join WWE.

What are your thoughts on Wardlow? Sound off in the comments section below.